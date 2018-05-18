Claire Bokovoy named regional winner

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) announced Wednesday that Claire Bokovoy, a freshman at Hood River Valley High School, has been selected a regional winner for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition. “Younger Self” was ranked highly by a panel of judges. Bokovoy’s artwork will hang in Congressman Walden’s Hood River office.

“I want to congratulate Claire on this achievement,” said Walden. “Her portrait is impressive, and she should be very proud of her accomplishment.”

The overall winner for the Congressional Art Competition, Noor Akil, a sophomore at Phoenix High School, will travel to Washington, D.C., to see her artwork displayed in the national student art exhibit in the U.S. Capitol and attend a reception on June 27.



“The Congressional Art Competition is a tremendous opportunity for young Oregonians interested in art, and I want to thank all of the students, teachers, and families who made this year’s competition a success,” Walden said. “I would also like to thank our judges from around Oregon’s Second District for their expertise in judging our talented students’ work.”

The 2018 judges included Kim Hearon, Rogue Gallery & Art Center executive director; Michael Sell, Eastern Oregon University associate professor of art; Cody Bustamante, Southern Oregon University professor of painting and drawing; Ted Fink, Treasure Valley Community College photography instructor; Lori Sams, Betty Faves Memorial Art Gallery director; and Robin Strangefeld, Southern Oregon University associate professor of art.

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide program for students to showcase their artistic abilities and to highlight the importance of art education. Since its start in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students from around the country have participated. View the winning artwork and learn more about the competition at walden.house.gov/art-competition.

