Girls LAX storms past first round of playoffs

HRV girls lacrosse headed into the first round of the state playoffs this week on a two-game winning streak. The team continued its end of the regular season run with a dominating performance in the opening round of the playoffs.

On May 14 the Eagles matched up against the Summit Storm in the first round of playoffs and won by a final score of 12-4 to move into the second round of state competition.

Because of construction at Henderson Stadium, the girls played this game at Hood River Middle School.

The Eagles were outstanding on both sides of the field against the Storm, putting up 12 goals on 28 shots and holding Summit to four goals on 10 shots.

HRV had seven different athletes score versus Summit, with Kathryn Koenig leading the way with three goals on a perfect 3-3 shooting from the field. She also tallied in one of the Eagles’ seven total assists.

The barrage of scoring only continued behind Koenig, as three other athletes for HRV scored multiple goals.

Katherine McElderry, Terra Mikkelsen and Alex Willis each scored two of the Eagles 12 total goals.

Other scorers for HRV versus Summit: Abigail Bartles (1); Lauren Orr (1); and Isabella Simpson (1).

It was an unusual day scoring the ball for Bartles, the team-leader in goals this season, as she went only 1-5 shooting the ball against the Storm, but she was able to find other ways to impact the game on the offensive end of the field, leading the team in assists with three.

Bartles nearly had half of HRV’s assists against Summit; the Eagles totaled seven assists as a team.

The other assists came from Brynne Holman, Josie Petersen, Koenig and Willis, who each had one.

On the defensive end of the field, HRV caused a total of 11 Summit turnovers.

When HRV has caused double-digit turnovers in competition this season they’ve gone 6-1 , their only loss was against the league undefeated Lincoln Cardinals.

Eight different athletes for HRV caused at least one Summit turnover, with Rebecca Kiyokawa and Koenig leading the way with two caused turnovers each.

Ashley Hendricks, Elena Kroll, Lauren Trumbull, McElderry, Orr, Petersen and Willis each had one of the 11 total caused turnovers against the Storm.

Behind the Eagles’ tenacious defensive unit was a shot-blocker in Ella Rand.

Rand in the goal for HRV picked up four saves on eight Summit shot attempts, a save percentage of 50 percent.

The eight shot attempts for Summit was the sixth time this season that the HRV defense held their opponent to under 10 shot attempts in a game, going 6-0 in those contests.

The win over Summit for HRV advanced the Eagles to the second round of the state playoffs. HRV beat West Linn in the second round by a final score of 11-10 on March 17 (full story to follow next edition).