Gorge Gleaning seeks volunteers, hosts

Columbia Gorge Gleaning Project, a program managed by Gorge Grown Food Network, is seeking farmers, orchardists and gardeners to host gleans for the 2018 season.

Last year, Gorge Gleaning Project harvested everything from apples, pears and blueberries, to parsley, kale, carrots and chestnuts. At least 50 percent of the harvest goes to food banks and the rest goes to Gorge Gleaning volunteers. The 2017 season included gleans in Trout Lake and Dallesport— anywhere in the Gorge makes a great gleaning spot, said a Gorge Grown press release.

With the help of 60-plus volunteers, Gorge Gleaning donated more than 4,000 pounds of food to 13 food banks and community sites. Those with farms, gardens or orchards who are wanting to host volunteers for a glean, can register crops at gorgegleaning.com/farmerreg.

Gorge Gleaning is also looking for more volunteers to help harvest and connect outdoors. Sign up as a volunteer at gorgegleaning.com/volregistration. The Gorge Gleaning Project, now run by Gorge Grown Food Network, began in 2015 at a Ford Family Leadership Training Program in Hood River

For more information, contact gleaning@gorgegrown.com.