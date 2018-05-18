May 15 Primary: Election Results, Hood River County

These are the unofficial final results of the Primary Election, provided by the Hood River County Elections Department.
In italics are the candidates who were elected via the Primary.
In bold face are the candidates who received the nomination and will advance to the November General Election.
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — DEMOCRATS
Eric Burnette, 204
Michael Byrne, 375
Rim S. White, 110
Raz Mason, 146
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, 835
James Crary, 233
Jenni Neahring, 610
(2,576 registered voters, turnout 52.88 percent)
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — INDEPENDENTS
Mark Roberts, 64
(5,753 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — REPUBLICANS
Randy Pollock, 79
Greg Walden, 1,325
Paul J. Romero, Jr., 170
(3,033 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)
GOVERNOR — INDEPENDENTS
Dan (Mr. P) Pistoresi, 7
Skye J Allen, 11
Patrick Starnes, 35
(639 registered voters, turnout 34.3 percent)
GOVERNOR — DEMOCRATS
Ed Jones, 172
Kate Brown, 2,487
Candace Neville, 137
(5,753 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)
GOVERNOR — REPUBLICAN
Knute Buehler, 684
Keenan W. Bohach, 4
Greg Wooldridge, 211
Jon I. Edwards III, 4
David Stauffer, 11
Jeff Smith, 23
Jack W. Tacy, 1
Brett Hyland, 5
Bruce Cuff, 12
Sam Carpenter, 609
(3,033 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)
BUREAU OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES
Lou Ogden — 1,333 votes, 31.7 percent
Val Hoyle — 2,433 votes, 57.6 percent
SUPREME COURT, POSITION 3
Van Pounds — 814
Meagan Flynn — 3,448
COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 10
Rex Armstrong, 2,529
Kyle Krohn, 1,351
UNCONTESTED RACES
OREGON SENATE DIST. 26 — REPUBLICAN
Chuck Thomsen, 1,431 votes
OREGON SENATE DIST. 26 — DEMOCRAT
Chrissy Reitz, 2,167 votes
OREGON HOUSE DIST. 52, REPUBLICAN
Jeff Helfrich, 1,226 votes
OREGON HOUSE DISTRICT 52, DEMOCRAT
Anna Williams, 2112 votes
SUPREME COURT, POSITION 2
Rebecca Duncan, 3,485 votes
(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)
CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, Seventh District
John Olson, 3.332 votes
(4,357 registered voters, turnout 44.4 percent)
COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE
James Eagan, 3,256 votes
(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)
COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE
Erika Hadlock, 3,210 votes
(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1
Karen Joplin, 1,102 votes
(4,357 registered voters, turnout 44.4 percent)
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3
Bob Benton, 807 votes
(3,220 registered voters, turnout 39.4 percent
