May 15 Primary: Election Results, Hood River County

These are the unofficial final results of the Primary Election, provided by the Hood River County Elections Department.

In italics are the candidates who were elected via the Primary.

In bold face are the candidates who received the nomination and will advance to the November General Election.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — DEMOCRATS

Eric Burnette, 204

Michael Byrne, 375

Rim S. White, 110

Raz Mason, 146

Jamie McLeod-Skinner, 835

James Crary, 233

Jenni Neahring, 610

(2,576 registered voters, turnout 52.88 percent)

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — INDEPENDENTS

Mark Roberts, 64

(5,753 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2 — REPUBLICANS

Randy Pollock, 79

Greg Walden, 1,325

Paul J. Romero, Jr., 170

(3,033 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)

GOVERNOR — INDEPENDENTS

Dan (Mr. P) Pistoresi, 7

Skye J Allen, 11

Patrick Starnes, 35

(639 registered voters, turnout 34.3 percent)

GOVERNOR — DEMOCRATS

Ed Jones, 172

Kate Brown, 2,487

Candace Neville, 137

(5,753 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)

GOVERNOR — REPUBLICAN

Knute Buehler, 684

Keenan W. Bohach, 4

Greg Wooldridge, 211

Jon I. Edwards III, 4

David Stauffer, 11

Jeff Smith, 23

Jack W. Tacy, 1

Brett Hyland, 5

Bruce Cuff, 12

Sam Carpenter, 609

(3,033 registered voters, turnout 56.7 percent)

BUREAU OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIES

Lou Ogden — 1,333 votes, 31.7 percent

Val Hoyle — 2,433 votes, 57.6 percent

SUPREME COURT, POSITION 3

Van Pounds — 814

Meagan Flynn — 3,448

COURT OF APPEALS, POSITION 10

Rex Armstrong, 2,529

Kyle Krohn, 1,351

UNCONTESTED RACES

OREGON SENATE DIST. 26 — REPUBLICAN

Chuck Thomsen, 1,431 votes

OREGON SENATE DIST. 26 — DEMOCRAT

Chrissy Reitz, 2,167 votes

OREGON HOUSE DIST. 52, REPUBLICAN

Jeff Helfrich, 1,226 votes

OREGON HOUSE DISTRICT 52, DEMOCRAT

Anna Williams, 2112 votes

SUPREME COURT, POSITION 2

Rebecca Duncan, 3,485 votes

(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, Seventh District

John Olson, 3.332 votes

(4,357 registered voters, turnout 44.4 percent)

COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE

James Eagan, 3,256 votes

(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)

COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE

Erika Hadlock, 3,210 votes

(14,209 registered voters, turnout 42 percent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1

Karen Joplin, 1,102 votes

(4,357 registered voters, turnout 44.4 percent)

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POSITION 3

Bob Benton, 807 votes

(3,220 registered voters, turnout 39.4 percent