Migrant Food Drive on now

It’s that time of year when migrant workers come to the Gorge to tend orchards and farms. Many of these laborers arrive with very little money to feed their families until their first paychecks. Many go hungry.

To help meet this need, The Next Door, One Community Health, and Columbia Gorge Food Bank are partnering for the annual Migrant Food Drive, tentatively scheduled for June 16. Last year, the organizations distributed boxes of food to 353 families.



From now through June 4, donations of cash, checks, or grocery store gift cards can be mailed to or dropped off at One Community Health. Staff and volunteers will use these donations to purchase appropriate food items for workers and their families.



Contributions are tax deductible and should be paid to the order of One Community Health at 849 Pacific Ave.; note ‘CH Food Drive’ in the memo line.

For more information, contact One Community Health at 541-386-6380.