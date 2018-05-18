OSU Extension ‘a la carte’ classes resume on June 6

Oregon State University Extension Service will begin its annual a la carte Food Preservation courses on June 6 at the FISH Food Bank in Hood River from 6-9 p.m. with the class “Food, Water and Waste Preparedness for Emergencies.”

The class will focus on personal and household food and water storage in preparation for the next natural disaster or emergency, said an OSU press release.

The classes run once a month through December at FISH. All classes are $20 — up from year’s past to reflect increasing costs of food and materials and cuts to the county’s program budgets — and preregistration is required at bit.ly/2018FoodPreservationClasses. Early registration is recommended to ensure placement in a class.

Some scholarships are available. Course fees will be payable by cash or check at the door.

See Happenings for weekly class offerings, which include “Pickling Summer Vegetables” (July 11), “Freezer Meals” (Aug. 22) and “Flavored Oils, Vinegars and Homemade Extracts” (Dec. 12). FISH Food Bank is located at 1130 Tucker Road.

For more information, call Lauren Kraemer, assistant professor (practice), OSU Extension Service, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38258, or email Lauren.Kraemer@oregonstate.edu.