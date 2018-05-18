Update: Port plans to start waterfront paid parking June 11

The waterfront parking plan will go into effect June 11, a revised date announced at the port commission meeting on May 15. The commission decided Tuesday to postpone formal action on the rates and penalties under the parking plan until its June 5 meeting.

However, the Cale pay stations are in the process of being installed and will be initially programmed to charge users the rate of would be $2 per hour, in selected areas, and off-street $8 per day for off-street parking; on-street parking charges accrue up to a daily maximum of $18.

Four-hour time limits, guided by GPS coordinates, will be enforced in each zone, meaning users must move their vehicle out of a zone after four hours or face penalty.

However, time can be added without having to return to the car, via message from a phone number programmed in at time of payment, or by using the Way to Park smart phone app.

Paid parking at the West Jensen lot will not start until sometime in July, as the ground needs to be graded and paved.

Enforcement will be carried out by port personnel.

TEMPORARY CLOSURE

In preparation for the implementation of paid parking on Port-owned lots and streets on the Hood River waterfront, N. First Street and portions of Portway Avenue will close for parking and have restricted vehicle access beginning at midnight, May 23 and continuing through midnight, May 25 for marking of parking stalls and curb striping.

North First Street will be closed to all traffic from Portway Avenue to Riverside Drive.

Portway Avenue will have no parking from N. Second Street to its terminus to the east.

However, vehicles will be able to access the western entrance to the Event Site for parking during these days at no charge.

Likewise, Portway Avenue will be closed to all parking from N. Eighth Street west to the entrance to the Hook, but vehicle traffic will be able to access that entrance to the Hook.

Motorists are asked to use caution an obey temporary parking restrictions and closures posted on these areas of the waterfront.

For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.