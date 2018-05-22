Brenna’s Market opens in Mosier

After standing empty for a year and a half, there is new life again at the downtown Mosier market, now named Brenna’s Mosier Market.

Owner Brenna Campbell opened it May 5, and it has been busy ever since, she said, featuring the cold beverages and local produce that residents told her they wanted foremost, along with snacks, deli items, and locally-made products in a section known as “Gorge Goods.”

The store is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. This summer, Campbell plans to expand hours into the evening.

First-time visitors to Brenna’s will notice big changes inside and out: after a thorough cleaning and removal of all the old shelving and extensive “stuff left behind,” Campbell added an entry awning, installed a window and inside and outside seating.

She also repainted inside and out, with the help of friends and family including her parents, Don and Lee Campbell of Mosier.

Campbell said she saw the need for an all-purpose market for locals and visitors, and she has Mosier roots, spending summers as a child visiting her grandparents, the late Elizabeth and Barney Bornholdt.