Bringing home the gold

The HRV boys 4x400 relay team are state champions.

At the OSAA track and field state championship in Eugene on May 19, Mathew Tichenor, Gabriel Campos-Davis, Chad Klaas and Robby Running took first place in the boys 4x400 relay event with a final time of three minutes and 24.74 seconds.

The 3:24.74 finish also set a new school record in the 4x400 relay event.

The championship for Tichenor, Campos-Davis, Klaas and Running was the first relay state championship for HRV in more than 20 years and the victory jumped the HRV boys team from an eighth-place finish to a fourth-place podium finish with 44 total points.

In the girls competition, HRV’s Katie Kennedy kept up her Columbia River Conference field athlete of the year title with a second-place finish and new school record in the long jump event at state.

Kennedy’s final jump of 17 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump event was only second to Jasmine Martin of Mountain View, who finished with the best jump on the day in 5A at 18 feet, one inch.

The only other top-three finish for HRV track and field at state was in the boys pole vault event, as Klaas put together what his coach Brandon Bertram described as “his best day of the season,” adding to his state title in the boys 4x400 relay with a second-place finish in the 5A boys pole vault event.

Klaas’ final result in the pole vault was 14 feet, six inches, a personal record for the junior.



Outside of the three top-three finishes for HRV, there were 15 other events that ended in podium finishes, and many were personal best marks for the 20 HRV athletes invited to the state meet.

“All of our athletes saved their best performances of the season for Eugene, as almost every competitor posted a personal best time or mark on the day,” said Bertram. “As coaches and athletes, that is best scenario you could hope for.”

The second place finish in the girls long jump event was Kennedy’s best performance on the day, but she also earned fourth place in the 100 meter hurdles (15.73 seconds) and sixth in the high jump (five feet).

Along with the 4x400 relay state title, Tichenor finished off what was a “fantastic rookie season,” as Bertram described it, taking fourth place in the 400 meters (51.25 seconds, personal best) and seventh in the 200 meters (23.37 seconds).

Campos-Davis completed his senior season with a sixth place finish in the 200 meters (22.77 seconds) and anchoring the boys fourth place finish in the 4x100 relay (43.43 seconds). The team consisted of Patrick Estes, Klaas, Running and Campos-Davis.

The fourth place finish for the Eagles 4x100 relay team was not only a season best for this group of boys, but also the second-best time in HRV school history.

Seniors Jonah Tactay and Brycen Polzel had the field events covered for the boys, as Tactay took fourth in the triple jump event (44 feet) and Polzel grabbed an eighth place finish in javelin (47.76 meters).

Henry Buckles, a freshman for HRV, earned eighth in the discus event (150 feet, personal best). The throw for Buckles is the second-best discus throw in school history.

Buckles later followed the discuss throw with an eighth place finish in the shot put (47 feet).

The last of the podium finishes for the boys was senior Travis Running, who took sixth in the 800 meters (1:58.22 seconds).

Other than Kennedy, Frances Dickinson, Evelyne Nunez and Yaya Chavaria were the only other girls to place on the podium at state.

Dickinson made her first time at Hayward Field “memorable,” said Bertram, as she finished fourth in both the 1500 meters (4:50.20) and 3000 meters (10:24.02) — both personal bests.

Also, in the 1500 meters event, Nunez in the last 100 meters of the competition went from ninth place to a seventh place finish (4:55.59), beating out Brigid Hanley from La Salle Prep by .06 seconds.

Chavaria, the girls’ only senior at state, brought home her first state medal with an eighth place finish in the 100 meters (12.93).



This was the final year that Hayward Field would host the OSAA track and field state championships, as renovations for the new stadium in Eugene begin this year. The renovations to Hayward Field are expected to be completed by 2020, which is when the state meet will return.

“Competing at Hayward is a unique and special opportunity for Oregon track and field athletes,” said Bertram. “The HRV track squad represented its best.”