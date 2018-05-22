Dry Cleaner Connection opens

Rack one up for the return of dry cleaning service to Hood River.

MariBeth and Joe Guenther opened Dry Cleaner Connections this month at 1301 12th St., next to The Mesquitery/The Shed.

In June, the Guenthers will open a Dry Cleaner Connection location in The Dalles at 208 E. Fourth Street.

“We pretty much saw a need,” Joe Guenther said, after the closure of the only dry cleaning stores in Hood River and The Dalles. (In Hood River, 12th Street Cleaners was located two blocks south on 12th, and while the sign is on the building, it now houses a spa business.)

The one vestige of 12th Street Cleaners is the motorized rack system the Guenthers purchased from the store down the street. “We needed it personally, and heard from a lot of people when both the Hood River and The Dalles locations closed,” Guenther said. “We had a Portland connection, and this is what we came up with.

“It was nothing more than finding an easy connection for a dry cleaner. It’s pretty simple, as simple as finding that connection,” he said.

“It’s been a really good response, people are glad we’re here, and it’s filling a need people definitely want,” MariBeth Guenther said.

“It’s funny, when we were building out the location, people stopped by and asked, ‘what are you putting in?’” Joe Guenther said. “We’d tell the it would be a dry cleaner, and it was like, ‘Yeah, whooo!’ I never thought of that with dry cleaning. It’s pretty funny, but without stores in the two cities, people were figuring out what that would look like, and ultimately there was a need we were able to fill.”

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed for lunch) weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Greeting customers is employee Madison Butcher, who registers the garments on computer and bags them up

The word “Connection” is important, because no dry cleaning is done at the Hood River storefront. Garments are bagged up and driven to a dry cleaner in Portland on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The driver leaves Hood River at 4:15 p.m. and is typically back in Hood River by 7:30 p.m.