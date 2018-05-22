Entertainment Update for May 23

Celtic Harps, rare instruments featured in house concert

On Sunday, May 27, musicians Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter play a Hood River house concert. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Lynne is a multi-instrumentalist and performer who has gained worldwide recognition for her original music featuring her Celtic harp. She specializes in traditional acoustic folk instruments and is “widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies that transcend category and genre.”

Frankfurter is a classical violinist by training, but he also “taught himself to play a variety of instruments including electric violin, viola, cello, guitar, cittern, mandolin, lap dulcimer and hammered dulcimer, bowed and plucked psaltry, penny whistle, baroque flute, recorder and percussion. Since 2006, his main focal instrument has been the unusual Swedish Nyckelharpa, or keyed fiddle.” Mid-Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Kevin Carr in Trout Lake May 31

Fiddler, bagpiper and storyteller Kevin Carr returns to the Trout Lake Grange on Wednesday, May 30 for a free concert at 7 p.m. “Kevin Carr is a soulful and exciting fiddle player, whose style draws from Irish, Quebecois, Appalachian and bagpiping roots. His performances are a mix of stories, fiddle and pipe tunes from traditional sources around the world. The sounds of Galician, Irish, Slovakian, French or Scottish pipes often punctuate his shows.”

Carr has been performing in the U.S., Europe and Canada for more than 30 years. He will also be appearing in local schools for music classes. For more information, contact Linda Robertson at 509-395-2668.

Big River Blues at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, May 22: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 25: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 26: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen & Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Cascade Singers June 2 & 4

Cascade Singers will present “Mostly Mozart” the first weekend in June. Featured works are Missa Brevis in F Major, Mozart’s canons, and several instrumental works by Mozart performed by the choir, ensemble, youth choir, organ and chamber orchestra. Two evening concerts are planned: Saturday, June 2, at 7 p.m. and Monday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Admission is by donation at the door.

Rockin’ Johnny Burgin May 26

National blues act Rockin’ Johnny Burgin and his band return to Hood Crest Winery on Saturday, May 26, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are available at Waucoma Bookstore, $20, or available at the door.

Reviews: “Rockin’ Johnny is a Delmark recording artist with seven CDs to his credit, including his latest critically acclaimed release, ‘Neoprene Fedora.’ He is one of the hardest touring and well recognized traditional Chicago blues guitarists and singers today.”

Additional music from the Tess Barr Band from 3:30-5:30 p.m. (no cover) is on the schedule. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Wildwood Events: Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

May 22: Tommy Alexander with Long Gone John



May 29: Object Heavy with Tyson Huckins

June 12: Lounge On Fire (Funk) with Gregory Rawlins and Electric Boogaloo

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.