I-84 construction update

A $5.1 million project at Farley Slide along Interstate 84 is designed to stabilize the landslide by constructing a retaining wall that is intended to blend into the surrounding landscape, said a press release.

Look for single lane closures for westbound I-84 at milepost 48 near Cascade Locks from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and until noon on Friday.

Building a new retaining wall located below the north side of the highway, toward the Columbia River, will stabilize the landslide. It will not be noticeable to motorists traveling on I-84. The new retaining wall will be obscured by existing landscape and new trees when viewed from the Columbia River, said a press release.

According to Oregon Department Of Transportation, this section of I-84 was built in 1951 over a steep ravine and ancient landslide deposits. Highway fill placed in the ravine reactivated the landslide and the roadway surface requires significant yearly repairs.

It is anticipated that an earthquake or severe weather event could trigger significant movement of the existing landslide, causing substantial destruction of the roadway, rendering I-84 impassable, said a press release.

In 1996, during a severe weather event, a 100-foot long by 40-foot wide sink hole opened up in the center median of I-84 at the project location.

Just east of the project, with similar traffic impact, is construction on the next phase of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. This segment will connect Wyeth Campgrounds to the State Trail at Lindsey Creek. Construction will occur through summer 2019.