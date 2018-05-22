Restricted access at waterfront May 23-25

In preparation for the implementation of paid parking on port-owned lots and streets on the Hood River waterfront, N. First Street and portions of Portway Avenue will close for parking and have restricted vehicle access beginning at midnight, May 23 and continuing through midnight, May 25 for marking of parking stalls and curb striping, said a Port of Hood River press release.

North First Street will be closed to all traffic from Portway Avenue to Riverside Drive. Portway Avenue will have no parking from N. Second Street to its terminus to the east; however, vehicles will be able to access the western entrance to the Event Site for parking during these days at no charge. Likewise, Portway Avenue will be closed to all parking from N. Eighth Street west to the entrance to the Hook, but vehicle traffic will be able to access that entrance to the Hook.



Motorists are asked to use caution an obey temporary parking restrictions and closures posted on these areas of the waterfront.



For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.

