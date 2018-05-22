Softball clinches playoff berth with shutout victory

HRV Softball headed into its play-in game matchup with the 11-16 Wilsonville Wildcats on a four-game losing streak, but the Eagles looked nothing like its 7-8 record to end the regular season, and instead more like the team that won 13-straight games to open the season.

Behind a complete game shutout from Hannah McNerney, the Eagles beat the Wildcats by a final score of 14-0 on March 18 to clinch a spot in the first round of the OSAA softball state playoffs.

With how this game started off between HRV and Wilsonville, it was clear that both McNerney and the Eagles’ offense were on a mission to make a statement heading into playoffs.

RBI leaders 5 Morgan Baker 4 Hannah McNerney 2 Kaylin Winans 1 Zoe Munn 1 Haylee Baker

McNerney opened the game striking out two of the first three-batters she faced.

Back-to-back singles by Haylee Baker and Lauren Decker opened the bottom of the first inning for HRV.

With runners on third and second, McNerney hit a two-run single to quickly put the Eagles up 2-0.

HRV was held scoreless in the remainder of the inning, and so would the Wildcats’ offense in the top of the second.

For the second straight inning, McNerney struck out two and the Eagles went into the home half of the second up 2-0.

HRV followed up a two-run first inning with a six-run inning in the bottom of the second.

Emilie Ellifritz opened the bottom of the second with a walk, and then Lizzie Wekely in the following at-bat would reach base on an error to put the first two batters on base for a second-straight inning.

In the third at-bat of the inning, Morgan Baker reached base off an error by Wilsonville’s first baseman, while Ellifritz and Weekly both scored off the error; HRV 4-0.

A walk drawn by Haylee and then a single by Decker followed the two-runs scored off an error for HRV.

After an infield fly out, McNerney came up to the batter’s box with one out and the basses loaded.

With a 2-2 count, McNerney hit a single to left field that brought in Morgan and Haylee to put the Eagles up 6-0.

In the next at-bat, Kaylin Winans drove in two more runs off a double to center field; HRV 8-0.

The scoring in the second for HRV would come to a halt after the Winans two-run RBI double, and heading into the third HRV had an 8-0 advantage.

After a long second inning of scoring for HRV, McNerney made quick work of Wilsonville in the top of the third, striking out two of three batters for the third straight inning.

A hot HRV offense through the first two-innings would cool down in the bottom of the third, as Wilsonville was able to move into the top of the fourth with no harm done on the scoreboard in the third after facing only four HRV batters.

McNerney started off the top of the fourth inning giving up a walk, but she would still only face three batters in the inning as the Eagles’ defense was able to follow the walk with a pop out and a double-play to end the inning.

The scoreless third inning for the Eagles would be the only scoreless inning for HRV versus Wilsonville, as the Eagles would put this game away with their bats in the home half of the fourth.

Zoe Munn led off the inning with a double to left field.

An error in the following at-bat by Wilsonville’s defense brought Munn around for a score and advanced McNerney, the batter, to second; HRV 9-0.

Another error and then a pitch by Wilsonville’s starter that hit Makenzie Chambers would follow the run scored by Munn, loading the bases for HRV.

With the bases loaded, HRV struck out in back-to-back at-bats.

But those strikeouts would only be the first two-outs of the inning, and HRV would go on a two-out rally following the strikeouts.

In the first pitch of the at-bat, Morgan hit a double to center field that cleared the bases and put the Eagles up 12-0.

Morgan’s sister, Haylee, would then bring in Morgan in the following at-bat off a single to center field; HRV 13-0.

After a Decker walk, HRV scored its sixth run of the inning after a single by Munn that brought in Haylee for the score; HRV 14-0.

The 14th run of the game for HRV would be the final run of this game, as McNerney would strikeout two of the four batters she faced in the top of the fifth to secure the 14-0 victory for HRV.

McNerney allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.

Leaders in RBI’s for HRV versus Wilsonville: Morgan (5); McNerney (4); Winans (2); Munn (1); Haylee (1).

Leaders in hits for HRV versus Wilsonville: Haylee (2); Decker (2); McNerney (2); Munn (2).

The win for HRV moves them into the first round of the OSAA softball state playoffs, where they will matchup with the 17-10 Thurston Colts.

HRV will be at home on March 23 against Thurston to open the playoffs. This game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.