Students complete ESMAR

On April 27, Hood River high school seniors Lea W. Rysavy (homeschooled) and Onar E. Smith (Hood River Valley High School) successfully completed the Oregon Music Teachers Association (OMTA) Extended Study in Musicianship and Repertoire (ESMAR) curriculum. ESMAR is a state-level piano music theory and repertoire program designed to challenge advanced high school students and adults. The course culminates in a 90-minute examination, adjudicated this year by Dr. Jill Timmons, professor emerita at Linfield College in Oregon. In total, eight students participated in this year’s ESMAR program. Rysavy and Smith, both piano students of Kathryn Apland, are the first students from Hood River to complete ESMAR since the program’s initiation in 2011. As a result of their successful completion, the two students will be performing in an honors recital in early June. Rysavy and Smith will both be attending college next fall.