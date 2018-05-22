Yesteryears: Clinton makes campaign stop in 2008

1918 — 100 years ago

In the issue of the Mosier Bulletin published Friday, the editor, Roger W. Moe, announced that the publication must be temporarily suspended. Mr. Moe was recently drawn for service in the selective draft and is now a member of the 27th company, 7th battalion, 166th depot brigade, at Camp Lewis, Wash.

The Hood River High School commencement will be held next week. One of the features of the graduating exercises will be the presentation to the school by the graduating class a picture given in honor of the nine members of the class now in the service.

Verbatim: Two Schools Set Reunions A last long look over the years is billed for alumni of Barrett and Oak Grove schools on Monday, May 27 at Barrett school. Billed as a reunion for those two schools and the earlier Crapper school, the assembly will also be a farewell of sorts to the two old buildings. Both structures are scheduled to be replaced within a year by a single new West Side Elementary school. So some of the old grads got together to start planning one last reunion at Barrett school. Sponsored by the West Side Parent Teacher Organization, the reunion will start with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. Everyone should take a dish; the sponsoring PTO will furnish punch, coffee, rolls and table service. They’re making a special effort to let all families presently involved in the schools, everyone who attended, or anyone who taught there or had children attend, know they’re welcome. Since a project started to gather information for a display, reunion workers found they’ll need two rooms to show all the materials, which includes scrapbooks as well as pictures. Anyone with old pictures involving the two schools who would be willing to display them should contact Mrs. Rachel Shields or Mrs. Rob Hukari. This is the first reunion for both schools. Barrett held a reunion when it changed from an eight-grade to a three-grade school in the 1950s. Among those attending will be Melvin Emerson, Barrett principal for many years, and Mabel Selnes, longtime principal of Oak Grove. Slips of papers under plates will be the method of awarding prizes to some of the lucky people at the reunion. Prizes will consist of mementos from the school buildings. — Hood River News, May 23, 1968

1928 — 90 years ago

Articles of Incorporation of “Crag Rats” was filed at the county court on May 16, with a duration of unlimited period. Purposes are to assimilate and study all kinds of mountaineering, information, etc. A.L. Anderson is president, H.L. Davis is vice president, and John R. Annala, secretary-treasurer.

1938 — 80 years ago

Petitions urging passage of a law in Oregon to rigidly check pollution of rivers and streams, are now being extensively signed in this county in the hope that, eventually, this evil practice may come to an end. So much has already been written on the filthy condition of the Willamette and other rivers and streams that the public is, it is believed, now ready to demand more modern methods of sewage disposal than are now practiced in Oregon.

Hood River High School auditorium was filled to capacity with parents and friends of 88 young students who formed the graduating class of 1938. As is usual, the girl graduates, in their pretty frocks, were the center of attention, while the graduates of the sterner type tried, as usual, to appear as unconcerned as possible.

1948 — 70 years ago

Heavy runoffs in the upper Columbia and Snake river drainage areas have been responsible for continued rising waters of the Columbia River. According to the U.S. Weather Bureau offices in Portland, the Columbia rose 2.9 feet at Trinidad, Wash., in a 24-hour period last week. Warm, sultry weather in the eastern part of Oregon, as well as generally throughout Washington, Idaho and British Columbia, over the past weekend is expected to further swell the current spring freshet, which may not hit its peak for another month.

Ninety seniors of Hood River High School will receive their diplomas in the 43rd annual commencement exercises in the high school auditorium Wednesday evening, May 26.

1958 — 60 years ago

Graduation exercises are scheduled this weekend at Wy’east, Mosier and Cascade Locks high schools, with Hood River’s high school commencement ready to go early next month. At Cascade Locks, eight seniors will leave the small high school with diplomas and school honors to be awarded them during commencement exercises on May 24. At Mosier, nine will don cap and gowns to receive graduation awards and their diplomas on May 23. At Wy’east, the valley’s largest graduating class of 95 seniors goes through the final ceremonies May 25.

1968 — 50 years ago

During dry summers, the ditch that pumps life into Kingsley Reservoir west of Hood River has often trickled to a stop well before orchard irrigation season has ended. Water users in the Hood River Irrigation District hope this will all be a thing of the past after a current project to improve the line is completed. The district has the right to divert all of Gate Creek into Kinglsey, the reservoir 10 miles southwest of Hood River that provides irrigation water to most of the valley’s upper west side orchards. Facing two extremely dry summers, the water users decided to do something about a creek that sometimes started big and dwindled before it reached its goal. Even now, Gate Creek gushes out ample water supply. Kinglsey is full, but the inflow and overflow amount to a trickle.

1978 — 40 years ago

“It’s time for a change.” That was the clear message in county elections Tuesday as the vote count gave majorities to two challengers in the only two county commission seats on the ballot. In District 1, Shirley Ekker defeated Don Clark, 482-417. In District 2, Rodger Schock received 459 votes; John F. Piatt 170 and incumbent James Walker 275.

Advertisement: Hershner & Bell Reality — Two story home with modern kitchen, three bedrooms, bath and a half, nicely decorated, good view of rivers and bridges and walking distance to shop, $42,900. Build a dream today or invest in tomorrow with this two-mountain view lot for $15,000.

1988 — 30 years ago

Remodeling is underway at Rosauers, as the Heights Shopping Center supermarket joins a national trend of expanding services in the grocery industry. According to store manager Dave Taylor, the store will feature a new delicatessen and service meat department, which will specialize in fish and fancier cuts of meat. In addition, there will be an enlarged, totally new bakery, produce and floral departments plus more frozen food, cheese and lunch meat cases. The check stands will also be relocated.

1998 — 20 years ago

Greg Walden keeps on keeping on. After all, why tinker with a well-oiled election steamroller that flattened three opponents in Tuesday’s May 19 Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District? As of last count, with 75 percent of the district’s precincts reporting, Hood River’s Walden has captured 55 percent of GOP votes, followed by 33 percent for Perry Atkinson, 9 percent for Wes Cooley and 3 percent for Jim Gilbert. Walden will square off come November against Kevin Campbell of John Day, a 49 percent to 41 percent winner over Ellen Wedum of Klamath Falls, in the Democratic primary.

2008 — 10 years ago

“I think you must be really glad that for the first time in 40 years, Oregon will really count in this (nomination) process,” former President Bill Clinton told Hood River County voters on Saturday evening. He spoke for about 90 minutes on the steps of the Hood River County Library on State Street. The local Democratic Central Committee had learned about 20 hours in advance of Clinton’s visit. Officials from the party began making telephone calls to spread the world and brought more than 1,000 people to the rally. A two-block section of State Street near the library was closed to traffic from noon to 9 p.m. to meet security needs for the high ranking official. Clinton arrived in Hood River after making five other campaign stops in Oregon for his wife, Hillary. Their daughter, Chelsea, who has been traveling with him, was not present for the trip to the Gorge.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer