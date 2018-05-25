Death notices for May 26 edition: Arthur Geary, Charles Hill and Loretta Meyer-Miller

Arthur Geary
Arthur Abad Geary, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in The Dalles on May 17, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Charles Hill
Charles Lamar Hill, age 93, resident of The Dalles Ore., passed away at home May 21, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Loretta Meyer-Miller
Loretta Mae Meyer-Miller, age 81, resident of Wasco, Or., passed away at home May 12, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
