Death notices for May 26 edition: Arthur Geary, Charles Hill and Loretta Meyer-Miller

As of Friday, May 25, 2018

Arthur Geary

Arthur Abad Geary, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in The Dalles on May 17, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Charles Hill

Charles Lamar Hill, age 93, resident of The Dalles Ore., passed away at home May 21, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Loretta Meyer-Miller

Loretta Mae Meyer-Miller, age 81, resident of Wasco, Or., passed away at home May 12, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

