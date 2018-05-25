Service announcements for May 26 edition: Bill Reeves, Thomas Osborn, Masao Ogawa, Ray Segui, and Taylor Tomita

Bill Reeves

William B. “Bill” Reeves passed away peacefully at home in Mosier, Ore., on May 2, 2018. He was born on Jan. 29, 1942, and was 76 years old at the time of his passing.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at the Mosier Grange Hall. Please bring stories to share.

Thomas Osborn

Thomas Mallory Osborn, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 22, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday May 31 at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles.

Masao Ogawa

Masao Ogawa passed away on April 6, 2018, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Masao was born on Dec. 10, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made “In memory of Mas Ogawa” to the West Side Fire Department (1185 Tucker Rd., Hood River, OR 97031). A private graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, June 2 at Idlewilde Cemetery. A public reception and memorial luncheon will be held at noon at the West Side Fire Department Rockford Station, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ray Segui

Ray Segui passed away May 13, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Ray was born Aug. 7, 1961, and was 56 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 2 at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, 122 W. 10th St., The Dalles, Ore. and a reception will be held at 1 p.m. at the home of Jeri Whitecotton, 3294 Odell Hwy., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Taylor Tomita

Taylor Tomita passed away May 17, 2018, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Taylor was born Feb. 17, 1922, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing.



A viewing will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center on Friday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private graveside committal will be held at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.