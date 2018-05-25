Gun Take Back Day June 2

The Hood River Police Department will host a gun take back day on June 2. The gun take back program provides local residents an opportunity to voluntarily turn in unwanted firearms.

Unwanted ammunition will also be accepted.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hood River Police Department, 207 Second St.

According to Lieut. Don Cheli, those participating in the event are asked to follow these steps to ensure safety:



Guns must be unloaded, sealed or taped in a clear plastic bag and then put into another container or bag that is not see-through, such as a paper bag, backpack or any other non-transparent material.

Transport the gun(s) in the trunk of the vehicle or out of reach of the occupants inside the vehicle. At the police department, residents will be met in the police department foyer by a police officer.

All guns will be taken anonymously and without question. A property receipt will be issued to the owner upon receiving a gun. All guns will be held for at least 90 days before disposal. All gun owners will have the right to retrieve their firearm during the 90 days if they choose.