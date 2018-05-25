Hawks set school records at state meet

Five school records were set by Horizon Christian School athletes on May 17 and 18 at the Class 1A state track and field meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Leading the Hawks was junior Andrew Wells, who broke the school record in the discus event.

Wells had a throw of 131 feet, 5 inches on his final attempt Friday, which moved him from third into second place.

Senior Andy Hung placed in two events at state, the 200 and 400 meters.

Hung broke his own school records during Thursday’s preliminaries; he ran the 200 in 23.31 and the 400 in 52.46.

Hung came close to both times Friday and placed fifth in the 200 and then sixth in the 400.

Senior teammate Connor Wells placed at the state meet for the second successive year, finishing eighth in the 800 meters event with a season best time of 2:09.45.

The Hawks girls were led by juniors Kaitlin Wenz, who placed seventh in the 400 meters in a school record 1:04.38, and Marena Decker, who was seventh in the discus event with a school record mark of 93-6.75.