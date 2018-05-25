How to help with the Children’s Park playground project

The Children’s Park community build begins in less than two weeks. Organizers need many volunteers to help during build week to make the park design a reality.

Build days are June 4-10, with three shifts available per day (8 a.m. to noon, 12:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-8:30 p.m.), with meals provided in-between.

“Assistance during one shift or many shifts will all make a difference,” said Megan Saunders, City Council member and project liaison.

The biggest need is builders (whether experienced with power tools or not) to help put together the park. Also needed are folks to help with volunteer welcome, tool organization, food service, and childcare assistance.

Also needed: seven more crew leaders (no building experience necessary) who can be present all (or most) shifts.

Contact childrenspark@cityofhoodriver.com with any questions.

*

Also, if you would be willing to loan any of the below tools for the build week, email emily@curtishomesllc.com. Tools will be locked in a secure area for the duration of the project. Needed tools include:

Clamps

Drills — 3/8-inch

Impact drills 3/8-inch

Hammers

Levels

Metal rakes

Pop-up tents

Shovels (long handled spade)

Speed squares — six-inch

Wheelbarrows