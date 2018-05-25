How to help with the Children’s Park playground project

The Children’s Park community build begins in less than two weeks. Organizers need many volunteers to help during build week to make the park design a reality.
Build days are June 4-10, with three shifts available per day (8 a.m. to noon, 12:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-8:30 p.m.), with meals provided in-between.
“Assistance during one shift or many shifts will all make a difference,” said Megan Saunders, City Council member and project liaison.
The biggest need is builders (whether experienced with power tools or not) to help put together the park. Also needed are folks to help with volunteer welcome, tool organization, food service, and childcare assistance.
Also needed: seven more crew leaders (no building experience necessary) who can be present all (or most) shifts.
Contact childrenspark@cityofhoodriver.com with any questions.
*
Also, if you would be willing to loan any of the below tools for the build week, email emily@curtishomesllc.com. Tools will be locked in a secure area for the duration of the project. Needed tools include:
Clamps
Drills — 3/8-inch
Impact drills 3/8-inch
Hammers
Levels
Metal rakes
Pop-up tents
Shovels (long handled spade)
Speed squares — six-inch
Wheelbarrows
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment