Letters to the Editor for May 26

Pins and profits

The president has gotten his half-billion dollars from China for his project in Indonesia called Lido City.

Shouldn’t he ditch his American flag lapel flag in favor of a Chinese flag pin? Jared Kushner has secured financing for the “666” building in Manhattan from Qatar; wouldn’t a Qatari flag work for his lapel? It certainly would show who bailed him out and maybe who owns him.



As for the Congress, they all should ditch their flag lapel pins in favor of the companies or organizations who own them — say an NRA pin for those who’ve gotten large contributions there, a healthcare or Exxon logo would work for many, and to be sure that every one of their contributors get a mention maybe secondary logos like what goes on NASCAR cars. We’d then know who bought and paid for our Congress every time they faced a camera by the logos they display on their suit jackets.



Yes, I find their antics disgraceful and should be illegal.

Rob Brostoff

Cascade Locks

True gun control

I grew up with guns. I just flatly loved them in the days when that was a main interest of mine.

I know that any gun-loving person worth their salt thinks no one should have a gun if they can’t handle it. “Gun Control” involves way more than just “using two hands.”

You also need complete respect for what a gun can do, good and bad, good cleaning and maintenance, and control of who handles your weapons, when you’re around and when you’re not.

Not much room for disagreement here.

So I propose we all get together behind something big that will actually guarantee fewer shootings, street, school and mall:

If anyone uses a gun for a crime, the gun owner is punished by at least a very substantial fine.

What real gun appreciator could object to that? If you can’t handle your gun, you don’t deserve the privilege.

Other proposals can have some effect — too big magazines, intentionally murderous design, background check tinkering — but this one has to appeal to the reasonable NRA members and all those who agree that “Real Men” have control when it is vital and can handle their guns.

Or they are not.

Bob Williams

Hood River

Apology

Betty Osborne,

I am very sorry to hear of your friend’s experience in Post Canyon. The mountain bikers that live in the area are opposed to any sort of confrontation on trails. And her confrontation was in direct violation of trail right-of-way etiquette which places horse and rider superior to MTB rider. The description of the rider’s clothing led me to believe the person was from Portland. I know no one from the Hood River area that rides in spandex. Might be snobby but we just don’t do it, with the exception of when we’re trying to be ironically funny.

Had one of us been there we would have stopped that rider and told him he was no longer welcome and tried to get him to apologize.

Again, sorry for your experience.

Rob Kovacich

Hood River