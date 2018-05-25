Library hosts annual book sale

The Friends of the Hood River County Library will hold its annual book sale May 31 to June 2 in the Gaulke Meeting Room at the Hood River Library, 502 State St. The sale begins with a members-only preview sale May 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door. The public sale is June 1 from noon to 6 p.m., with most books costing $1 and pocketbooks 50-cents. June 2 is the bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are asked to bring their own bags or $2 to purchase a cloth bag. Books will be sold at $2 per filled bag. For more information, call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibrary.org.