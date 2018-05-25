Memorial Day at Idlewilde Cemetery

Hood River’s Idlewilde Cemetery, located at 980 Tucker Road, will be holding its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 28.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with the playing of “Amazing Grace” by bagpipe marches, with the colors and the Boy and Cub Scouts behind.

Then the Pledge of Allegiance will follow the posting of colors and placement of the American Flag; singing of the National Anthem will be done by Mike Allegre.

A fly over by WAAAM will take place after the National Anthem.

Speakers will then take the stage after the opening introduction.

Pastor Carl Casey, Bob Huskey (sexton), Phillip Dunigan, Nick Kirby and Tate Stevens will all speak before the presentation of the flowers takes place.

Guest speaker Allegre will oversee the “Walk of Honor.” Allegre is the Quality of Life coordinator for Veterans Care Centers of Oregon.

A total of 24 Veterans will be honored during the “Walk of Honor.”

After honoring the Veterans, Allegre will sing “God Bless America.”

Casey will then take over for the benediction, followed by the firing of the rifles and a few moments for Tricia Stevens from Hood River County Veteran’s Service Office.