Sheriff Log, May 9 to 14

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 10 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies cited and released a juvenile male for minor in possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

May 13 — Kollas Road, 3100 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 12 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 14 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 6400 block — Ongoing identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 10 — Farwig Road near Homestead Road — Vehicle towed for blocking one third to half of the northbound lane of travel.

May 10 — Lois Drive, 3600 block — Hit and run with property damage reported.

May 11 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Previously tagged abandoned vehicle towed from the scene.

May 11 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

May 13 — Fir Mountain Road — Motor vehicle crash reported.

May 13 — Sunday Drive — Vehicle towed after a traffic stop.

The driver had no license, no insurance and the vehicle was not registered or licensed.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 10 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a warrant.

May 11 — Odell Highway 3000 block — Individual arrested on multiple warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

May 12 — N.E. Forest Lane, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for several probation violations.

May 13 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

May 10 — York Hill Drive, 5200 block — Fraud report taken from a Hood River resident.

May 13 — Frankton Road, 600 block — Deputies took a stolen truck report.