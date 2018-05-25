Sheriff Log, May 9 to 14

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 10 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Deputies cited and released a juvenile male for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Kollas Road, 3100 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 12 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 14 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 6400 block — Ongoing identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 10 — Farwig Road near Homestead Road — Vehicle towed for blocking one third to half of the northbound lane of travel.
May 10 — Lois Drive, 3600 block — Hit and run with property damage reported.
May 11 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Previously tagged abandoned vehicle towed from the scene.
May 11 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
May 13 — Fir Mountain Road — Motor vehicle crash reported.
May 13 — Sunday Drive — Vehicle towed after a traffic stop.
The driver had no license, no insurance and the vehicle was not registered or licensed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 10 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a warrant.
May 11 — Odell Highway 3000 block — Individual arrested on multiple warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
May 12 — N.E. Forest Lane, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for several probation violations.
May 13 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
May 10 — York Hill Drive, 5200 block — Fraud report taken from a Hood River resident.
May 13 — Frankton Road, 600 block — Deputies took a stolen truck report.
