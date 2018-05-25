W. Jensen Building parking lot closed for paving

The parking lot located on the west side of the Jensen Building at 400 Portway Ave. will be closed to public parking, likely until June 20, for paving.

Crews from Beam Excavating, Inc. and S2 Contractors will be working on both the building tenant (east) side and the public parking (west) side. The project will result in a new asphalt parking lot on the west side, where currently there is a gravel lot.

As part of the port’s implementation of paid parking on port-owned areas of the waterfront this summer, this new paved lot will be striped and marked with 62 public parking stalls.

For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.