W. Jensen Building parking lot closed for paving

EARTHEN grid pattern appears in the West Jensen lot, located on the north side of West Portway, which the Port of Hood River began paving this week to create a new lot as part of the updated parking plan for the waterfront. The east half of the expanse, next to the Luhr-Jensen Building, will be reserved for permit parking; the west half, adjoining Waterfront Park, will be metered parking, with a four-hour limit, to take effect in July. The Port Commission will decide June 11 on rates, fees and other specifics of the paid parking plan.

Photo by Dave Simon
As of Friday, May 25, 2018

The parking lot located on the west side of the Jensen Building at 400 Portway Ave. will be closed to public parking, likely until June 20, for paving.

Crews from Beam Excavating, Inc. and S2 Contractors will be working on both the building tenant (east) side and the public parking (west) side. The project will result in a new asphalt parking lot on the west side, where currently there is a gravel lot.

As part of the port’s implementation of paid parking on port-owned areas of the waterfront this summer, this new paved lot will be striped and marked with 62 public parking stalls.

For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.

