Death Notices for May 30 edition:

Katherine Spivey

Katherine E. Spivey passed away with family by her side May 25, 2018, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Katherine was born Sept. 22, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Robert Benton

Robert Steve Benton passed away with family by his side May 29, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Robert was born March 7, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Frank Gage

Frank Leroy Gage passed away with family by his side May 28, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Frank was born May 5, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Colin Chisholm

Colin Chisholm passed away with family by his side May 27, 2018, at his home in Goldendale, Wash. Colin was born June 10, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.