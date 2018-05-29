Entertainment Update for May 30 edition

Kevin Carr in Trout Lake May 30

Fiddler, bagpiper and storyteller Kevin Carr returns to the Trout Lake Grange on Wednesday, May 30 for a free concert at 7 p.m.

“Kevin Carr is a soulful and exciting fiddle player, whose style draws from Irish, Quebecois, Appalachian and bagpiping roots. His performances are a mix of stories, fiddle and pipe tunes from traditional sources around the world. The sounds of Galician, Irish, Slovakian, French or Scottish pipes often punctuate his shows,” said a press release.

Carr has been performing in the U.S., Europe and Canada for over 30 years. He will also be appearing in local schools for music classes. For more information, contact Linda Robertson at 509-395-2668.

Cascade Singers June 2 & 4

Cascade Singers will present “Mostly Mozart” the first weekend in June. Featured works are Missa Brevis in F Major, Mozart’s canons, and several instrumental works by Mozart performed by the choir, ensemble, youth choir, organ and chamber orchestra. Two evening concerts are planned: Saturday, June 2 at 7 p.m. and Monday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles. Admission is by donation at the door.

Harry Potter Trivia Challenge

There is just so much to know about the Wizarding World! Test those trivia skills, share some butterbeer, and take a risk on some Bertie Bott’s Beans with other Potter fans! Come in costume for extra points! Take the Harry Potter Trivia Challenge on Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m.

This program is free and open to the public and aimed at fans aged 10 to 18. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

Underground show June 1

LA-based hip-hop artists Trizz & Chuuwee play the Underground Music Station in Hood River on Friday, June 1. Also on the bill: Hood River’s own Dee Justice with Marco Jimenez. Tickets available at ashesroseshr.brownpapertickets.com. This is an 18 and over show with bar available for 21 and over. Underground Music Station, 500 Industrial Way, Hood River.

NW Blues All Stars June 9

Saturday, June 9 at The Pines: Featuring Henry Cooper (guitar), Jimi Bott (drums), Ed Neumann (Keys) from 7-10 p.m., 21 and over only. Tickets $20 advance at The Pines or Waucoma Bookstore. Past members of Screaming Jay Hawkins, Duffy Bishop and the Jim Mesi Band play together for a night of rockin blues.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Kit Garoutte shows

Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte coming up:

Thursday, May 31 at Mosier Company, 6-8 p.m.

Friday, June 1 at The Pines, Hood River, with Nancy Cook, 6-9 p.m.

Wildwood Events: Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

May 29: Swatkins & The Positive Agenda with Tyson Huckins

June 5: Hillbilly Moon Explosion with Hard Fall Hearts & Jenny Lee (EuroRockabilly All the way from Switzerland!)

Saturday May 9: Barna Howard & Taylor Kingman, 6:30 p.m., ticketed show $5. Northwest singer/songwriters.

Tuesday, June 12: Lounge On Fire (Funk) with Gregory Rawlins and Electric Boogaloo.

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, June 3, from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; CGOA Youth

Choir Returns

After a hiatus, Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association announces that the Youth Choir is coming back with a new director and new opportunities.

The Youth Choir will be an audition based choir serving the Gorge area children in grades 3-6. This group will be meeting on a weekly basis, and will alternate meeting days between Hood River and The Dalles.

It will be directed by Corin Parker.



Preliminary plans are for the choir to have a maximum membership of 30 singers. The choir will perform in and around the Gorge at school and community events and concerts.

The auditions will consist of singing with the group that attends auditions and a small solo that we will learn during that audition time. The auditions will be Monday, June 4t in the music room of the Hood River Middle School (1602 May St.) from 4-5 p.m., and Wednesday, June 6 in the music room of Chenowith Elementary School in The Dalles (922 Chenowith Loop Road) from 4-5 p.m., said a press release.

Your child will only need to attend one of these audition dates.



The CGOA Youth Choir will officially begin rehearsals in September, but will be given a rehearsal track to practice with over the summer. For more information, call 541-716-0140.

‘Wedding from Hell’ June 1-2

The Granada Theater will host a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Friday and Saturday, June 1-2. Those who nab tickets are encouraged to dress in their most outrageous wedding attire and may take home prizes, including a prize for the top detective who solves the murder.

Welcome invited guests to the social event of the year! It will soon be obvious that this is one of those weddings where anything that can go wrong will. Jackie, of “Jackie’s House of Gags,” has arranged the wedding.

Advance tickets are now on sale at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com or by calling 815-993-6585. Each performance is limited to 125 seats per night.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.