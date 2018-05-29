Pick of the Week: White Salmon River Fest June 1-3

The 13th annual White Salmon River Fest will take place in Husum June 1-3 with a variety of activities.

Friday, June 1 is the Wild and Scenic Film Fest, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and films beginning at 7 p.m., located at the Husum Fire Station. The event is sponsored by Wet Planet, Washington Water Trust and Friends of the White Salmon River; cost is a minimum donation of $5.

On Saturday, June 2, community service projects begin at 9 a.m. at Northwestern Park, Trout Lake and other locations. Families welcome; trail work, restoration projects and river clean up are on the docket. This event will be facilitated by Jeannette Burkhart, Yakama Nation Fisheries, with help from the Mt. Adams Institute and Friends of the White Salmon River.

Also on Saturday is the White Salmon Extreme Kayak Race from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration at 9 a.m. on Carr Road, a gear swap from 4-6 p.m. at the Husum Fire Station, and a symposium from 6-9 p.m., also at the fire station, on “The White Salmon River: A Wild and Scenic Celebration.”

On Sunday, June 3, the community rafting trip runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning at BZ Corner and ending at Northwestern Park (registration at wetplanetwhitewater.com or 1-800-306-1673). Kayak and stand up paddle board (SUP) events happen in between Husum Falls and Rattlesnake from 2-5 p.m.

The event ends Sunday night with live music from The Van Rontens, beer and food from 5:30-10 p.m. at 260 Jennings Road in Trout Lake. Preregistration is $15 at brownpapertickets.com/events/3441848, or $20 at the door.

All proceeds from the evens will be donated to Friends of the White Salmon River, Share the White Salmon River and Rivers for All.

For more information, visit wetplanetwhitewater.com, whitesalmonriverfest on Facebook, or call 1-800-306-1673.