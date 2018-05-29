Police Log, April 30 to May 7

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 4 — Woods Court — The Dalles resident arrested on the charge of assault IV.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 6 — Highway 35, 400 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and forgery I. A second male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 3 — State Street, 100 block — Damaged door knob was reported at a local business.
May 4 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 5 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
May 6 — Highway 35, 400 block — Goldendale resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to carry and present a drivers’ license, and lodged at NORCOR.
May 7 — Hood River — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 4 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft of gasoline reported. The suspect left after receiving $6 in gasoline without paying.
May 5 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on two separate vehicles. A female driver of one vehicle was arrested for outstanding warrants, failure to carry or present a license, possession methamphetamine and identity theft. The male driver of the other vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 1 — Hood River — Beaverton resident arrested on the charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended and lodged at NORCOR.
May 2 — Goose Way, 900 block — Hit and run reported.
May 3 — 13th near A Street — Hit and run reported.
May 4 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer took a report of a motor vehicle cash which was reported as injury. Upon arrival, the injured party said he had a complaint of neck and head pain, and refused to go to the hospital with EMS. The said party advised he would drive himself.
May 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Hit and run reported.
May 6 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Female from Washington stopped for driving over 100 miles an hour. She was criminal cited and released for reckless driving and three counts of reckless endangering.
May 7 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
May 7 — Second Street Overpass — Washington female cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failing to register her vehicle. The vehicle was unlawfully parked, and was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 30 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officer took report of a possible restraining order violation that occurred December 2017.
April 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for a probation violation following a traffic stop. He was lodged at NORCOR.
May 3 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Male arrested for violating the terms of his probation and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Apirl30 — Oak Street, 300 block — Theft III reported.
April 30 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested after attempting to push a cart of unpaid merchandise from a local business. He attempted to flee but was caught. He was arrested for theft II and lodged at NORCOR.
