Veterans honored at Memorial Day service

Hundreds of community members attended the annual Memorial Day Observance at Idlewilde Cemetery on May 28.

“Memorial Day stands as a day to honor the sacrifices of individuals,” said Idlewilde Cemetery Sexton Bob Huskey during the introduction of the observance. “It’s the living memory of men and women, and the sacrifices, which we honor each year.”

The scene at Idlewilde Cemetery was full of mixed emotions.

Respect for those who have fallen was shown by the smiles, sadness and tissues from the families and friends who have lost someone.

The service began with the playing of “Amazing Grace” as the Boy and Cub Scouts helped in posting the colors and placing the American Flag, the crowd then came to its feet for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The audience remained standing for the singing of the National Anthem by Mike Allegre.

Shortly after Allegre finished singing, the audience rose to its feet once again and gave a standing ovation for the fly over by the two planes provided by Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum.

Huskey then spoke about the brave soldiers that Memorial Day honors, and had many positive words to remember those who have passed away.

“Again, our nation has assembled to honor its heroic dead,” said Huskey. “Under the quite sod, or beneath the murmuring waves, their bodies sleep in peace. Because of them, our lives are free.”

As the flowers were presented, a total of 24 veterans were honored by Allegre during the “Walk of Honor.”

The veterans who were honored in the Walk of Honor included:

William C. Laraway; Samio Fukui; Donald Lee Benton; William Loyd Wylie; David F. McKeown; LeRoy Rafferty; Robert R. Wood; Paul E. “Bud” Picking; Vernon W. Picking; Melvin “Chuck” Picking; Boyd C. Picking; Nellie Jean Hjaltalin; Michael W. Anderson; Gary Walter Thelen; Theodore William Perry; R.L. “Gill” Gillmouthe; Claude E. Buckley; Donald E. Allegre; Eugene E. Buckley; Saburo Akiyama; David Scott Foster; David W. Warrenka; James D. Warrena; and George D. Warrenka.

“There are so many ways to be brave in this world,” said Huskey. “Sometimes bravery involves laying down your life for something bigger than yourself, or for someone else. Sometimes it involves giving up everything you have ever loved for the sake of something great. For all that our veterans are to us, let us take the time to appreciate and remember our veterans.”