Yesteryears: Safeway celebrates first year in 1928

1918 — 100 years ago

In a letter received Saturday by County Food Administrator Gibson, W.B. Ayer, state administrator, announced that he had requested all retailers in the state to discontinue the sale of wheat flour from Monday to Friday, inclusive, of this week. The only exceptions will be that wheat may be sold to logging camps, bakeries and hospitals.

1928 — 90 years ago

On Monday of this week, May 28, the Safeway Store celebrated its first year of business in Hood River. It was one year ago when Skaggs Safeway Store, under the management of Charles McCubbin, first opened its doors to business in the DeWitt building, and from the outset this store has steadily increased its volume of business. Recently these stores have adopted the name “Safeway” and a few days ago, the color was changed to orange and black, which, incidentally, is the original color scheme adopted by this chain of grocery stores.

Centennial Plans Begin Hood River’s participation in Oregon’s centennial celebration moved into high gear this week as local chairman Fred Petzold named chairmen for each county locality. Mrs. Marcella Hazelton was appointed to head the Parkdale activities during a meeting of 13 local organizations in that community. In Cascade Locks, at a special banquet, the Lions club announced that they would make the centennial project their special province. MacDon Bonta was named chairman. In North Bonneville, Mrs. Audrey Rose will serve as chairman, while A.D. Miller, Warm Springs Indian chief and council head, will be chairman at the Warm Springs reservation. Mr. Petzold says that he has meetings scheduled with civic groups in Odell, Appleton, Bingen, Dallesport, Glenwood, Lyle, Klickitat, Troutdale, Underwood, White Salmon, Stevenson and Carson in Washington. In Hood River, George Bartch has been appointed chairman for the city. Mr. Bartch has offered to work with any group, in his capacity as chamber of commerce manager, to effect coordination of centennial planning. Mr. Petzold indicated plans to have Ted Hallock, state centennial coordinator, attend a meeting in Hood River to further the centennial planning here. — Hood River News, May 29, 1958

1938 — 80 years ago

The commencement exercises of the Odell High School class of 1938 were held in the fine new auditorium last Wednesday evening, and the attending crowd of 700 was the largest attending any similar event in Odell. Of the 21 graduating seniors, six made a short talk pertaining to their particular activities. These remarks were made by: Ray Downing, class president, Bertha Moilanen, queen of Orange O, Harry Blanchard, editor of the Odellian, John Weber, editor of Hi-Lite, Martha A. Jarvis, president of the Girls’ League, and Frank Lester, president of the student body.

1948 — 70 years ago

Hood River’s big softball opener, annually scheduled for Memorial Day, will be held on the official holiday, with Hood River’s VFW meeting Willard’s Loggers Monday evening under the lights at Collins field. Game time is 8 p.m. On the same afternoon, this year’s edition of the Hood River American Junior Legion team will meet The Dalles Junior Legion on the local field. Game time for this contest is 2 p.m.

1958 — 60 years ago

In an impressive ceremony, members of the Odell community dedicated their brand new United States Post Office building last Saturday afternoon. Over 100 persons gathered before the bunting-draped dais that had been erected for the ceremonies beside the new modern structure. Odell Postmaster Hildred Rhoades accepted the key to the building from Regional Post Office Officer Don Acton.

The Hood River city schools have called for bids to re-cover the floors in the halls of Hood River High. Present floors, of wood construction, have shown considerable wear, say school authorities. The new covering would consist of vinyl-asbestos tile.

1968 — 50 years ago

Slow Chase: When City Police Officer Richard Kelly was sent out to recover a missing three-legged turtle recently, this teletype message awaited on his return: “Escapee APB all circuits: John Doe Turtle. Subject had armored coat. After a hot chase, subject cornered by Sgt. Mike Kelly. Any wants notify this department.” Officer Kelly handled the recovery of the turtle, owned by Mrs. Chester Johnson, with poise. There’s no report on how he handed the “mock turtle” dispatch.

1978 — 40 years ago

All eyes will be on about 150 high school seniors Thursday evening, June 1, when the Hood River Valley Class of 1978 goes through commencement exercises. Their class, the eighth to graduate from Hood River Valley High School, has chosen “Climb high, climb far — your aim the sky, your goal the star” as it’s motto. The class song, “You’ve got a Friend,” will be sung by Marcy Larsen, Janie Gehrig, Darci Brown, Joani Marshall, Jeff Zeman, Clarke Bryant, Kurt Jensen and Bryan Mears.

1988 — 30 years ago

It’s been eight long years since regular train service has occurred between Dee and Parkdale, but motorists traveling that route are reminded that this rail stretch will once again carry freight and passengers. Regular train movement by the Mount Hood Railroad between Dee and Parkdale officially commences May 31 and may occur at any time of the day. Motorists should be alert for trains at several local crossings.

1998 — 20 years ago

Officials with the Hood River County School District are joining districts around the state in examining school security after Thursday’s tragic shooting spree at a Springfield high school. Superintendent Chuck Bugge is having “ongoing discussions” with officials from schools around the district about potentially increased security measures. But he stressed that area schools have fairly strict security measures already in place. With the increased number of school shootings around the country over the past year, Bugge has heard some officials suggest that schools become like airports, with security cameras and walk-through monitors.

2008 — 10 years ago

The new “smart” meters have been installed along a four-block section of Oak Street and will be functional by mid-June. Bob Francis, city manager, said the new parking meters are replacing older models between First and Fifth streets. He said motorists will soon be able to pay for parking at the new stations with a debit or credit card, as well as coins. The smart meters will charge 75 cents per hour instead of the current 50 cents. The added quarter will also be required at all other meters effective July 1.

