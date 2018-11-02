The Dalles celebrates Travel Oregon mural The Dalles one of only seven cities hosting campaign murals

The Dalles officially dedicated its new “Oregon is Magic” mural, depicting an “only slightly exaggerated” salmon leaping over a raft of visitors, Saturday morning.

“The exciting thing about it was, this was not your normal mural that you see in The Dalles, but when the opportunity came to us, we engaged with the mural society and showed them what it was, they got on board,” said City of The Dalles Mayor Steve Lawrence. “Most people that have seen this absolutely love it, even the ones who think they just want historical murals. This is a wonderful addition to our town.

Color your own Magic A coloring contest to celebrate the “Oregon is Magic” mural is underway now, with entries accepted now through Nov. 16 at The Dalles Chamber of Commerce. Prizes will be awarded to three winners and announced at the Community Tree Lighting with Santa on Nov. 23, approximately 7 p.m. at the Chamber office. Blank coloring pages will are available at Wonder Works Children’s Museum, Cousins Restaurant, The Dalles Area Chamber, Wasco County Library and the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. The submitted page, with a line drawing to color in on one side and space for sharing “Why I love The Dalles” on the back, is your entry into the contest. Coloring page entries will be displayed in the windows of the JC Penney Building in downtown The Dalles until Nov. 21. For more information, call the Chamber office at 541-296-2231. Neither Travel Oregon nor the Oregon Cultural Trust are responsible for or associated with this contest, the contest activities, prizes or contest determinations.

“The Dalles is growing, but not in a bad way. The Dalles is growing stronger, and this is an example of that,” he said of the mural.

The new mural is part of the Oregon Mural Trail, which includes only seven murals throughout the state, and was created in partnership by the Oregon Cultural Trust and Travel Oregon. The art is tied to the “Only Slightly Exaggerated” advertising campaign, which featured whimsical animation that sought to capture the magical feeling of being in Oregon.

Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon, said, “We are stoked to be in The Dalles, to officially unveil this Travel Oregon mural. Your one of only seven communities with one of these murals, I’m really happy to be here in front of this mural today.”

To be chosen for a mural, the city had to be actively participating in tourism studios and promotions. The Dalles has done just that, working with partners to establish the Gorge Food Trail, the Gorge Cultural Heritage podcast and more, he said.

“This region has a lot offer,” he said.

He reported that efforts to create a “destination trecking” route through the Gorge, with contiguous trail allowing hikers and bikers to travel the full length of the Gorge, is advancing rapidly with 400 acres purchased and 80 percent of the corridor now in place. He envisioned a Euoropean style trail allowing travelers to explore the Gorge town to town, sleeping and dining in towns along the trail.

Lizzie Keenan, with the Mt. Hood-Columbia Gorge regional destination management organization, said it’s important that local communities see the benefits of tourism in their region. She said the mural is just one piece of a campaign designed to bring visitors to the state and local region. The new mural, for example, is tied into celebrating the 175th anniversary of the Oregon Trail, with itineraries all along the trail. Other promotions locally include a “Here in the Gorge” podcast and a “Meet the Neighbors” videos, which currently includes The Dalles, whose video features the “Floozies,” a colorful local group in historical costume who greet arriving tour boats. A video will also be released soon for Mosier, she said.

Other projects in the Gorge included the trailhead ambassador program and car-free transportation. This past summer, 100 volunteers greeting visitors and sharing important information on the Gorge at the 10 busiest trailheads. “They spoke to over 23,500 visitors, and all of them were encouraged to continue their visit east,” she said. “The Gorge doesn’t end at Multnomah Falls!” That program will return next year, she said.

Davidson said ongoing promotion is important throughout, especially national and international promotion.

“Of course Oregonians love the Gorge. But international and out-of-state visitors are where the economic impact of tourism really occurs; they stay longer and spend more,” he said.

“Every one of the Oregon Mural Trail murals is all about capturing part of that liveliness, that playfulness, that is caught up in the animations of the Oregon Only Slightly Exaggerated Campaign. It’s about inspiring travel, connecting visitors to our arts and culture and heritage.”