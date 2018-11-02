Officer involved shooting at Mitchell Point

An officer involved shooting occurred at the Mitchell Point Trailhead early Monday morning after the suspect used his vehicle in an attempt to drive into a Hood River County Sheriff’s Deputy, stated a press release.

Deputy George Economu had stopped to check on a parked vehicle at approximately 1:38 a.m. when the driver backed out of its parking space, drove around the parking lot and then drove towards the deputy, who was standing outside his patrol car.

Economu reportedly fired several rounds from his weapon towards the vehicle, which hit the patrol car before traveling down an embankment. Economu, who has been a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office since January, was not injured.

The driver, Lonnie Stinnett, 50, of Garibaldi, Ore., was not injured. He was taken into custody without further incident and lodged at NORCOR on charges of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance (DUII), Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Second Degree Criminal Mischief.

The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team, which includes members from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police responded to conduct the investigation, said a press release, and the case has been referred to the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office.