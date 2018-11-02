Thank you, home: Reporter says goodbye

There’s never a good time to make a hard decision, but a hard decision can be much easier to make when you have the right people around you.

So, before anything else, I’d like to thank Kirby Neumann-Rea, Trisha Walker, LisaAnn Kawachi, Patrick Mulvihill, Chelsea Marr, Joe Petshow, Isaac Bell, Dan Morrison, Lori Shontz and my family for both the support of me and my ambitions during my time at the Hood River News and moving forward.

With that being said, I am moving on as the sports reporter for the Hood River News and will be heading to Tracy, Calif., where I will continue to work hard in my search for happiness and success.

I plan to work as a freelancer for both news and magazine publications in the San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area.

But regardless of where I go, Hood River will always be home to me.

Since being hired on to the News staff in August of 2017, I have grown tremendously, both as a professional and as a person.

I can attribute my growth to many of things, including my work ethic and passion for sports journalism, but nothing has been more influential than the understanding of both the News staff and community has had for me during my time at the News.

This being my first job in the journalism field, I am the first to say that mistakes have been made on my end.

However, because both the News staff and community allowed me to grow and learn from those mistakes, it motivated me to not only be better for myself, but for the community. I can’t thank everyone enough for that.

I am grateful for everyone who has made my first job in the journalism field a memorable one and I am truly appreciative of the feedback and support from those who have worked closely with me.

This newspaper took a chance on the local kid, who was just two months out of college when his resume showed up in an email to the Hood River News, and I hope I’ve made everyone proud of my work in a place that I call home.

I truly hope I’ve done a good job of covering all the local sports, whether it be pickleball or high school football, and I hope for the absolute best to everyone moving forward.

As always, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read my work.