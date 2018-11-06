Ballot Basics 1.0: Voting ends Nov. 6 — results to be posted online

Deciding time has arrived.

If you are reading this before 8 p.m. Nov. 6 and have NOT cast your ballot, here are last minute Ballot Basics:

The Nov. 6 General Election ballots must be in the hands of County Elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 6, in order to count. Postmarks won’t count.

Ballots may be placed in drop boxes at the County Building on Sixth and State and at Cascade Locks City Hall, or to a box on the counter of the third-floor Elections Office at the County Building. (Or at any county Elections Department in Oregon before 8 p.m. Nov. 6.)

Remember to sign the outer envelope with your own signature and sign only your own ballot.

Results will arrive too late for print press time, but voters can find highlights at hoodrivernews.com and all county-wide voting results at hoodriver.co.us.