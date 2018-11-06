Beebes celebrate 60 years

Juanita M. Hodges Beebe and Lloyd O. Beebe celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 30, 2018. They were married Oct. 30, 1959. They have lived in Hood River and The Dalles since May 1989.

Juanita worked at packing houses such as Duckwalls and Stadelman Fruit most of their married life, while Lloyd worked in orchards, The Dalles Aluminum plant and Western Insafoam.

They have two children, daughter, Carolyn Beebe Lathop (Donald Lathrop) of The Dalles, and son, Terry Beebe (Tina Allen Beebe) of Carson. They also have three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren.