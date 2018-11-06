Death Notices, Nov. 7 edition

Steven Johnson
Steven Clyde Johnson, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 1, 2018, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Robin Baker
Robin Allen Baker, age 56, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 5, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Allen Jackson
Allen E. Jackson passed away on Nov. 4, 2018, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Allen was born on July 9, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tori Williams
Tori Williams passed away on Nov. 3, 2018 at Providence in Portland, Ore. She was born May 15, 1962, and was 56 years of age at the time of her passing. Services will be held at a future date.
Marilyn Clark
Marilyn J. Clark passed away in her sleep at her Hood River, Ore. home on Nov. 5, 2018. Marilyn was born Nov. 18, 1940, in The Dalles, Ore., and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment