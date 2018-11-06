Service Announcements, Nov. 7 edition

Melvin Campbell

Melvin James Campbell passed away on Nov. 4, 2018, at home surrounded with family in Hood River, Ore. He was born on Nov. 20, 1936, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1825 May St., Hood River. Graveside rites will be held Monday, Nov. 12 at The Roy Cemetery in Roy, Mont.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Dale Pool

Dale Kenneth Pool passed away on Oct. 31, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Dale was born Sept. 25, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing.

Services for Dale are planned for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.

