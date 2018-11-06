Cheer the Beard: HR Police helps Children’s Advocacy Center with ‘No Shave November’

Cheer the Beard Every Department member who participates is required to give a $20 minimum donation. People outside the Department can donate as well. You can donate in two separate ways and any contribution is tax-deductible. If you would like to donate to the police department’s efforts to raise money for the Columbia Gorge Advocacy Center during November, go to the police station. People can drop off their donation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or send a check to: Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, 1625 Woods Court, Suite 102, or PO Box 904, Hood River, OR 97031; c/o HRPD No Shave November

Employees at the Hood River Police Department are using a national campaign to fundraise for a local nonprofit.

“No Shave November” began in 2009 to bring awareness to cancer prevention and aid those fighting the battle, but has evolved into bringing awareness to other important topics, said a press release.

This is the first year that the Hood River Police Department will be participating in the event. Hood River Police Sergeant Sal Rivera said this year, the money will go towards the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center. The center is a crucial part of our work in regards to helping children when they are victims of abuse, said a press release.

At the end of the month, the “Best Beard” will be announced. The winner receives a donut of their choosing and bragging rights for a whole year.



Officers will go back to normal uniform on Dec. 1.

The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center was founded in 2009 by a group of dedicated community members. The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center provides a safe, child-friendly environment where specially-trained professionals can conduct age-appropriate interviews and medical exams. The center believes this is a much healthier and gentler approach than taking children to police stations and hospital emergency rooms where these investigations were previously conducted, said a press release. Now, these interviews are digitally recorded using state-of-the-art equipment, eliminating the need for multiple interviews and exams, sometimes by several different agencies.



The CGCAC staff works in close partnership with law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, juvenile department caseworkers, school personnel, victim’s advocates, Department of Human Services Child Welfare caseworkers, doctors, nurses and mental health providers. This compassionate, team approach facilitates the investigation, assessment, intervention and prosecution of child abuse and is a much more cost-effective use of our community’s limited resources, said a press release.