Community gathers to honor those who served

Veterans Day Social Friday at Volcanic

Insitu hosts a Veterans Day Social on Friday, Nov. 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe in Hood River. The event is open to all veterans; enjoy a free drink and appetizers.

Veterans chili feed at Parkhurst Place

Parkhurst Place welcomes veterans to a complimentary luncheon on Friday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will honor the men, women and families who have served in the U.S. Military. Enjoy food, company and appreciation “for your sacrifice and service,” said a Parkhurst press release.

RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. to 541-387-4600. Parkhurst Place is located at 2450 May St., Hood River.

Annual Veterans Day Breakfast at The Elks

On Nov. 10 starting at 8 a.m., there will be a free breakfast at the Hood River Elks No. 1507. “This is to help show the support of our local veteran community in honor of Veterans day on Nov. 11,” said an Elks press release.

Donations will be accepted, and there will be a raffle, with proceeds going to help local veterans.



“Please come out and meet some great new friends and enjoy a delicious breakfast,” said the press release.

Parkdale Grange breakfast Sunday

The Parkdale Grange will host a breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. Choose from sausage and eggs with pancakes or biscuits and gravy along with homemade apple sauce, juice, coffee, tea, juice or hot chocolate.

Tickets are $6 adults, $4 kids 5-12, and 4 and under free. The grange is located at 7375 Clear Creek Road, Parkdale.

Observance at Anderson’s

Anderson’s Tribute Center will host its annual Veterans Day observance on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of World War I and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam,” said Jack Trumbull, owner and operator. “Our speakers are going to share on both of those milestones.”

The service will include a color guard and posting of colors, speakers and a video. A reception will follow, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, Celilo Chapter.

Maryhill Museum observance

Maryhill Museum of Art, located in Goldendale, will hold a 100th Annviersary of Armistice Day on Sunday, Nov. 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The event will feature World War I-era music and poetry. Veterans are encouraged to attend and wear medals and decorations. Free museum admission for those attending.