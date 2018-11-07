Hood River News logo

Eagle volleyball takes fourth at state

EAGLE volleyball: back row, from left, assistant coach Courtney Harvey, Morgan Baker, Katie Kennedy, Chloe Kurahara, Carli Stroud, Bailey Frazier, Carmen Foley, Kayla Sheasby, Emily Curtis, Haylee Baker. Front row: Grace Miller, left, Madi James, Elena Kroll, and Emilie Ellifritz.

Submitted photo
EAGLE volleyball: back row, from left, assistant coach Courtney Harvey, Morgan Baker, Katie Kennedy, Chloe Kurahara, Carli Stroud, Bailey Frazier, Carmen Foley, Kayla Sheasby, Emily Curtis, Haylee Baker. Front row: Grace Miller, left, Madi James, Elena Kroll, and Emilie Ellifritz.

As of Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Hood River Valley Eagles completed their 2018 season with a fourth place finish at the OSAA Class 5 Volleyball Tournament.

First-ranked team and eventual champion Corvallis defeated 4-3 the Eagles in round one of the tournament, Nov. 2-3 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro. Corvallis defeated Ridgeview in the championship.

Wilsonville vanquished the fourth-ranked Eagles in the second round, in four close games, 25-23, 25-17, 12-25 and 25-9.

Hood River defeated Crater four games to three after losing the first game 10-25. The Eagles rallied to win 25-21, 25-20 and 15-13. (Their regular season record was 19-4; 8-2 league.)

