Entertainment Update for Nov. 6 Edition

McDermott in House Concert Nov. 8

Cynthia McDermott’s sultry, smooth vocals can transport you to a cozy French cafe or a swinging speakeasy. A fresh, versatile approach to the mandolin shows that McDermott is equally at home picking a rip-roarin’ bluegrass tune or evoking the mellow mood of a jazz ballad. More at www.mandocynmusic.com.

Comedy Night in Lyle Nov. 10

It’s a night of professional stand-up comedy with Murray Valeriano (Midnight, NBC) and Amanda Arnold (Fox, Hulu) at the Lyle Hotel, Saturday, Nov. 10 starting at 7:30 p.m. A Memphis native, Valeriano has written for The Tonight Show and hosts shows on Sirius/XM. Cover is $15.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.

Austrian Holiday Concert Dec. 1

The Adult Center Theater presents an Austrian Holiday Sing Along featuring The Riedl Family and Friends on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy bratwurst, strudel and cider and enjoy songs of the season like “Edelweiss,” “The Cuckoo Bird,” “High on a Hill Top,” “Silent Night” and more. As a thank-you to the community for supporting the Meals on Wheels Program, there is no charge, but seating is limited. To reserve your seat, stop by the adult center at 2010 Sterling Way, call 541-386-2060, or email actthegorge@gmail.com.

Preston, Williams at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Nov. 9 from 6-9 p.m.: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams — classic rock tunes and a few of their own songs.

Friday, Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m.: Kay Floria and Randy Bell.

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Joseph Hein at The Ruins

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act starts at 6 p.m.

Nov. 6: Joseph Hein Band (AM country and R&B gold) with Jess Clemmons.

Nov. 13: Tony Smiley (“Loop Ninja”).

Nov. 27: The Groove Cabin (local rock) with Henry Fields.

Friday, Nov. 30: Glitterfox (Kumari movie premiere)

Dec. 4: Melissa Kassab (folk).

Dec. 11: Robert Sarazin Blake and The Put-it-all-down-in-a-letters.

Dec. 18: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

‘Hootin‘ In The Hood!’ open mic Mondays

A new open mic series called “Hootin’ In The Hood” happens on Mondays from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Back Room at The Ruins. Organizer Scot Bergeron said, “We’re aiming for a ‘listening room’ type of event, where the audience is encouraged to keep chatter to a minimum and have the focus be on the music.” Limit three songs, acoustic instruments only (except for bass).

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Willy & Nelson at Zim’s

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, Nov. 9: Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 13: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Willy & Me at White Buffalo

On Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., Bill Neilson (guitar) and Lisa Nelson (keyboards/percussion) perform at the White Buffalo. The duo is known for their rich vocal harmonies and crisp instrumentation.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Jazz by the Fireplace at Hood River Hotel

Jazz by the Fireplace continues every Saturday at the historic Hood River Hotel from 6:30-9 p.m. Musicians from Underwood Jazz Society include Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass, guitar, vocals), Mike Stillman (sax) and guests. It’s a warm evenings of music, wine and conversation.

Hood River Hotel, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

Jez Slowe at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, Nov. 9: Jez Slowe, 6:30-9:30 p.m. (solo artist, British singer/song writer).

Saturday, Nov. 10: Mark Malefyt and Matt Coughlin, 6-9 p.m. (covers).

Sunday, Nov. 11: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

Indian Summer at Discovery Center Nov. 10

The second annual Columbia River Indian Autumn happens Saturday, Nov. 10 at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum. Admission is free for all. The day’s activities will include dance groups, a workshop on tule duck decoy making taught by artist Pat Courtney Gold, the presentation “Our Celilo Village and connection to the N’Chi-Wana (Big River)” given by Aurolyn Stwyer, traditional games and drumming with Jefferson Greene, flintknapping with Clayton Carter, Brigette McConville demonstrating basket making techniques with cedar, willow, tule and cattails, plus a variety of local craft vendors.

The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

‘Engineering Highway 30‘ exhibit at museum

The History Museum of Hood River County presents “Engineering Highway 30: Artist’s Dream/Engineer’s Nightmare,” through Dec. 31.

A suite of 27 interpretive Historic American Engineering Record drawings and related photographs will “explore nature’s topographical challenges and the elegant solutions designed by a skilled team of engineers and executed by specialized construction workers.” A 1926-27 Ford Touring car is featured in the exhibition, adding a realistic dimension to the installation, as well as numerous vintage postcards that illustrate the” glamour and pure fun of exploring Gorge beauty spots.”

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.

Aaron Meyer plays United Way benefit Dec. 2

The ninth annual Holiday Benefit Concert featuring Aaron Meyer and his six-piece band returns to Best Western Plus Hood River Inn on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Special guests The Brown Sisters. Proceeds benefit United Way. Tickets are $25 (12 and under are $15), available at the door, Waucoma Bookstore or email united way@gorge.net.

Fifth annual GOvember Party Nov. 10

Gorge Owned (GO!), with help from sponsors Tofurky and Trillium Engineering, welcomes community members to celebrate a year of resilience and positive change at its fifth annual GOvember Party and Fundraiser at Mosier Company on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 5-8:30 p.m.

A $10 suggested donation includes commemorative pint glass, live music from award-winning Southern folk duo Bearcoon, silent auction packages from local businesses and a chance to win a weekend getaway in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Free shuttle service available from The Dalles and Hood River. Visit GorgeOwned.org.

Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.

Entertainment listings can be sent to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.