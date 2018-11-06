Gatherings: Updated for Nov. 7 edition

ADHD/ADD, OCD and Tourette Syndrome/tics Support Group, first Thursday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Mark’s, 400 11th St., Hood River. For parents; teachers and counselors also welcome. More at 303-709-2912 or 971-404-6504.

Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug (ATOD) Prevention Coalition meeting the first Wednesday of each month at Grace Su’s China Gorge, 3:30-5 p.m. Please contact 541-386-2500 for more information.

Area Agency on Aging, Senior Advisory Council (SAC). The public is welcome. Discusses senior programs, services, budget and area plan for the counties of Gilliam, Hood River, Sherman, Wasco, and Wheeler. For questions, contact Scott McKay at 541-980-4645; call for meeting times.

Coastal Conservation Association Columbia Gorge Chapter meets the third Tuesday of the months at Cousins Restaurant, 2114 W. Sixth, The Dalles. Open to public. For more information, contact President Charles Parker at 541-806-3669 or charlesparker2@embarqmail.com.

Columbia Fibres Guild meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month, September through June, at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, The Dalles. Check location before attending. Promotes crafts of spinning, weaving and fiber arts by providing encouragement and education with programs, demonstrations, classes, mentoring and community outreach. Members from novice to professional welcome. For more information, email ColumbiaFibresGuild@gmail.com or call President Anne Kramer at 541-786-3378.

Columbia Gorge Threshold Singing Circle meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month in the Ruth Wells room at Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State. Join voices for non-performance songs of the times and for thresholds of all kinds. Gather at 6:30 p.m., sing from 7-8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Beth@bethhart@gorge.net.

Compassionate Listening Practice Group, first and third Mondays from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center office, 601 Cascade Ave., Hood River. What do you do when you’re trying to be a good listener but what someone is saying triggers you or is information overload? Learn what to do, practice in a safe environment, and connect with others. Six Rivers DRC is a registered 501c3 nonprofit. Call 541-386-1283 or email office@6rivers.org for more information.

Domestic Violence Support Group, Tuesdays at noon. Free; for women survivors. With Rebecca Hunter, MSW, in partnership with Helping Hands Against Violence. Call for location, 541-400-0186.

Eleventh Step Meditation Meeting, Sundays 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethel Congregational Church (UCC), 480 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon. Newcomers to meditation practice and to recovery are all invited. A Fresh Step in the Gorge. For information: Dick W., 414-587-4065 or richard.withers@att.net.

Gorge Photography Club, second Monday of the month in The Dalles, at Columbia Fire & Rescue, 1400 W. Eighth St., and fourth Monday of the month in Hood River, Next Door Meeting Room 965 Tucker Road. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. More at susanj77@gmail.com.

Gorge Rebuild It Center Board Meetings, second Tuesday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 995 Tucker Road (the office building on the property of Gorge Rebuild It Center). All welcome.

Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.

Grief Share meets on Saturdays at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, Hood River, beginning at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Pastor Dean Kelly at 541-386-4910.

Harmony of the Gorge Chorus/Wind Masters Men’s Chorus, Tuesdays from 6:30-9 p.m. at Valley Christian, 975 Indian Creek. Guests are welcome to participate in four-part acappella singing. For more information, visit HarmonyoftheGorge.com or Facebook, or call 509-493-2006 or 541-490-2481 (women’s chorus); and Wind-Masters.org or 541-490-6680 (men’s).

Hood River Art Club meets Thursday mornings, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to motivate, share and support each other’s creative endeavors. Meets at FISH Food Bank. Open to the public. All levels of expertise in any art medium; bring your project, supplies, lunch plus $1 for coffee, etc.

Hood River County Democrats Meeting, second Wednesday of the month beginning at 6 p.m. at May Street Elementary Cafeteria, 911 May St. More at hoodriverdemocrats.org.

Hood River Republicans Meeting, third Thursday of the month beginning at 5:30 p.m. at China Gorge. For more information, email hr_gop@embarqmail.com.

Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month beginning at 6:30 p.m. Contact HoodRiverGardenClub@gmail.com for location and more information. All gardeners are welcome.

Hood River Zen sitting group meets on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at Good Medicine Center for Healing Arts, 1029 May St. from 3-5 p.m. for sitting and walking meditation, chanting, tea and discussion. Affiliated with Portland’s Dharma Rain Zen Center. See HoodRiverZen.org for more information.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge meets the fourth Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. at the Hood River Library, 502 State St., basement meeting room. For more information, call Margie, 541-980-7479 or Susan, 541-380-0829.

Odell Garden Club meets every second Tuesday of the month beginning at 10 a.m. Contact President Norma Curtis at 541-806-1019 or nlcurtis@hrecn.net for location (usually at the Community Building at the Hood River Fair grounds) and events. All gardeners are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Overeaters Anonymous, Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ninth and State. In Hood River, contact Liz at 541-490-3819 for more information.

TOPS OR9901 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays from 3:45-5 p.m. in the Hood River Valley Christian Church Fireside Room. All welcome.

Unit 20, Oregon Retired Educators, noon monthly meetings September through June, alternating between Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties. Interested persons may inquire at 541-478-3429. As one of our goals, we award an annual scholarship to a teacher candidate. Scholarship information at 541-354-1505.

Hood River News wants to expand Gatherings; if your local non-profit organization hosts regularly-scheduled meetings, send us details and a daytime contact name and phone number. For more information, email Trisha Walker at twalker@hoodrivernews.com.