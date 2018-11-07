Hood River County Election results: Anna Williams wins Dist. 52 race

Anna Williams wrested the Oregon House Dist. 52 position away from Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River), while Dist. 26 State Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Pine Grove) and his Democrat challenger, Chrissy Reitz, are locked at 50 percent of the vote each, in Nov. 6 General Election voting in Hood River County. UPDATE: District-wide, Williams received 15,283 votes (51.39 percent) while Helfrich received 14,419 (48.49 percent).

UPDATE: In Hood River County, Reitz garnered 6,388 votes to Thomsen’s 4,131, a 60.69 to 39.25 percent margin. However, district-wide, Thomsen received 27,656 votes (50.48 percent) while Reitz received 27,057 (49.39 percent).

Hood River and Cascade Locks citizens kept their mayors, but turned out one incumbent City Council Member in each city: Peter Cornelison in Hood River and Deanna Busdieker in Cascade Locks.

Uncounted ballots in Hood River and Clackamas counties will be a factor in the Thomsen-Reitz Senate seat race, as they are likely to be in the Cascade Locks City Council race.

The County’s Unofficial Results issued at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday show a 72.84 percent turnout county-wide, though about 200 “question” ballots remain uncounted. Those voters have been notified by mail that they must come to the county Elections Office to verify authenticity; they have 14 days to do so.

Apparent winners of City Council seats in Hood River are Jessica Metta, Tim Counihan and Erick Haynie though in the Cascade Locks council race the situation is far from clear:

Julie Caldwell (21.69 percent) and Sara Patrick (21.17 percent) are the top two vote-getters among five candidates vying for three positions. Council Member Richard Randall has 19.09 percent of the vote (257) compared to 18.87 percent, 254 votes, for Butch Miller. The three-vote margin could change once question ballots and remaining ones coming from other counties are received, and counted.

Other highlights:

U.S. District 2 — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner lost her challenge, district-wide, to Hood River Republican Rep. Greg Walden, gaining 40 percent of the total, but Hood River gave her a 64 percent to 34 percent margin, 6,536 votes to 3,497 for Walden.

Governor — County voters went strong for Kate Brown in her gubernatorial re-election bid, giving her 60 percent of the vote to 35 percent for Republican Knute Buehler and 2.5 percent to Independent Patrick Starnes, who officially withdrew two weeks ago.

Hood River mayor — The tally in the Hood River City Race was 1,791 for Paul Blackburn to 1,618 to his challenger, City Council Member Susan Johnson, or 52.28 to 47.32 percent. There were 10 write-ins.

Cascade Locks mayor — Tom Cramblett prevailed for his fourth term as Cascade Locks mayor, 319 to 205 over Kathy Tittle, 60.30 to 38.75 percent. There were five write-ins.

Measure 105 — The proposal to repeal the Sanctuary Law failed 72.59 to 27.41 percent: 7,527 no to 2,850 yes. Statewide, the initiative went down by a 63-37 percent margin.