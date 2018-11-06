Hood River News logo

Next OSU Extension ‘a la carte’ class Nov. 7

Lauren Kraemer, Oregon State University Extension Service assistant professor of practice, leads the monthly “a la carte” food preservation classes in Hood River and The Dalles. The next class will focus on canning homemade soups and stocks.

Oregon State University Extension Service holds its “Canning Homemade Soups and Stocks” a la carte Food Preservation course on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the FISH Food Bank in Hood River from 6-9 p.m.

A la carte classes run once a month through December at FISH. All classes are $20 — up from year’s past to reflect increasing costs of food and materials and cuts to the county’s program budgets — and preregistration is required at bit.ly/2018FoodPreservationClasses. Early registration is recommended to ensure placement in a class.

Some scholarships are available. Course fees will be payable by cash or check at the door.

For more information, call Lauren Kraemer, assistant professor (practice), OSU Extension Service, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38258, or email Lauren.Kraemer@oregonstate.edu.

