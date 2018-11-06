POLICE LOG: Oct. 23 to 30

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Oct. 27 — State Street — Officer responded to a local business in reference to an ongoing harassment issue.

Oct. 27 — Hood River — Female contacted who had reported harassment from a male subject. The male was advised to have no further contact with the female.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Oct. 24 — Hood River — Juvenile male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited for minor in possession of marijuana. Another male was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana in the same incident.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 25 — Oak Street, 100 block — Male cited and released for disorderly conduct II. In the same incident, another male was arrested for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 24 — I-84 at exit 63 — Hood River female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oct. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he was called in for being passed out and asleep in a fast food drive through.

Oct. 28 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oct. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — White Salmon male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest.

Oct. 29 — Mitchell Point — Officer responded to a call of an officer-involved shooting and later conducted a driving-under-the-influence investigation into the driver of the involved shooting incident.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Oct. 23 — Avalon Drive, 1700 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Officer responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was reported to have no injuries.

Oct. 25 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Odell resident arrested on the charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Oct. 26 — Third Street, 1600 block — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash. A single driver was involved, who was cited for driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Oct. 26 — Cascade and Rand — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

Oct. 27 — I-84 at exit 60 — Vehicle towed due to its unsafe location on the roadway. The registration plates displayed did not belong to the vehicle.

Oct. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Oct. 24 — State Street, 300 block — Hood River female arrested for a probation violation and tampering with evidence.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 24 — Oak Street, 200 block — Theft at a local business reported.

Oct. 24 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Washington resident reported his vehicle’s window had been broken and property stolen. His vehicle was parked in a parking lot.

Oct. 25 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft of items from a local store reported.

Oct. 27 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Stolen iPad reported.

Oct. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male transient arrested for theft III, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. The male resisted and fought with officers before he was arrested. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Oct. 28 — May Street, 2600 block — Burglary reported.

Oct. 30 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft III reported. The suspects were later stopped by the Oregon State Police near The Dalles. The suspects were cited and released.

Oct. 30 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

Oct. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Local male transient issued a criminal littering citation. He was originally reported to have seen with his pants down in the bushes near a store.

Oct. 23 — Second Street, 200 block — Found wallet turned in at the police station.

Oct. 24 — Pacific Avenue, 800 block — Property was found at a local office and turned in at the police department.

Oct. 25 — Second Street Overpass — Male cited for urinating in public under the municipal code violation.

Oct. 26 — Second Street, 200 block — Missing phone reported.

Oct. 28 — Hood River — Missing wallet reported.

Oct. 28 — Prospect Avenue — Officer made contact with a male who wanted to turn over his mother’s medications to law enforcement, as she had passed away under Hospice care during the night.

Oct. 29 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Vehicle stopped for a minor traffic offense. The two-rear underage passengers were visibly intoxicated and also had open containers with them. Both were cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.