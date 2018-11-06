SHERIFF LOG: Oct. 22 to 31

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 25 — Chevron Drive, 3400 block — Single vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
Oct. 30 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Odell resident cited for driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 26 — State Street, 300 block — Jail release agreement violation reported.
Oct. 28 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an active warrant.
Theft or burglary:
Oct. 24 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Female contacted regarding a theft III complaint.
Oct. 24 —Tucker Road, 1600 block — Female arrested for theft III and resisting arrest.
Oct. 27 — Hess Road, 6800 block — Residential burglary reported.
Other:
Oct. 26 — May Street, 1600 block — Deputies cited a juvenile for possession of an inhalant delivery system (minor in possession of tobacco).
Oct. 28 — Kollas Road, 3300 block — Male arrested for initiating a false report, misuse of 911 and interfering with a police officer. A second male was arrested for a probation violation. Both were lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 29 — Tamarack Road — Online extortion by an unknown suspect reported.
