Still in the Haunt: Halloween photos

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
The last of the Halloween candy remains to be consumed, and the last of the Halloween photos also await. We present them here, including this scene in front of Elks Lodge, where trick-or-treaters flocked to the annual Haunted House. Once the early evening drizzle lifted, downtown Halloween was as busy as ever, with some streets pedestrian-only and merchants giving candy and ice cream.
