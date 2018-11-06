Hood River News logo

Still in the Haunt: Halloween photos

The last of the Halloween candy remains to be consumed, and the last of the Halloween photos also await. We present them here, including this scene in front of Elks Lodge, where trick-or-treaters flocked to the annual Haunted House. Once the early evening drizzle lifted, downtown Halloween was as busy as ever, with some streets pedestrian-only and merchants giving candy and ice cream.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea
As of Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Photo by Trisha Walker

Addams Family: Ghosts continue to haunt Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater, where “The Addams Family” musical continues its run Nov. 9-10 at 7 p.m. Above, Ancestors — generations of Addams, in ghostly form — assist in the action around them. The musical is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Dan Kenealy. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, with tickets available at Waucoma Bookstore or at the door. The award-winning Broadway production is rated PG-13.

Photo by RJ Chavez

Kids, parents and hosts, including a masked Fortnite character, center, gather at Down Manor’s annual Halloween party.

Photo by RJ Chavez

Down Manor trick or treater Jaxson Opbroek hugs a resident.

Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

Mike's Ice Cream renews its annual free-cones on Halloween ritual: Scott Larson, Georgia, 6, and Harris, 3, wait their turns.

