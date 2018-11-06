Yesteryears: First woman elected to city council in 1968

1918 — 100 years ago

Dr. Edgington, county health officer, reported to the News Monday that he thought the peak of the influenza epidemic was reached in this county last Saturday, the number of cases now being on the decline. The doctors, he says, are reporting the cases regularly, the total number reported to Dr. Edgington from the county up to Monday morning being about 275, but the number of new cases each day is on the decline. Up to Monday morning last, there had been 10 deaths in the county, all due, he thinks, to influenza or pneumonia resulting from the disease.

Verbatim: County Returns First In State General Election First complete returns on Tuesday’s general election in Oregon arrived at the Associated Press and Oregon Journal from Hood River County. Those returns were compiled at the Hood River News’ office and arrived at their Portland destination well before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. These returns, of course, were made available to residents of Hood River County at the News’ office on Oak Street as soon as they were complete. Because of the lack of local issues and contests, few residents evinced much interest in returns from city or valley. However, several members of the News’ staff were on the job all through the night. Speedy work in dispatching both early returns and final summaries was made possible through wholehearted cooperation of the precinct counting boards in the county. Representative members from every board outside of the four city precincts kept the News posted on latest results, and this despite the prevalent strain in recording the heavy vote. Nearly every board worked through to the wee hours of the morning and several boards where heavy voting occurred, including Odell and north precinct in Hood River, were at work until dawn. One of the heaviest percentages of voting occurred in the Oak Grove district, where, of some 131 eligible voters believed living in that precinct at the time, a total of 118 were cast. — Hood River News, November 5, 1948

1928 — 90 years ago

While complete returns from all parts of the nation are not yet available, those which have been tabulated prove that Mr. Hoovers’ victory is the greatest landslide in political history. By carrying all except eight states, Mr. Hoover is now assured of 444 electoral votes as compared with the 87 college votes that go to Smith. In addition to this, Hoover has compiled a majority of the popular votes of more than five million.

1938 — 80 years ago

Residents of Dethman Ridge and adjacent territory, who are served by the Fike bridge, are requested by the country court to be at Pine Grove Grange Hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 to discuss plans for the relocation of the bridge. Recently, the present structure has been declared unsafe for heavy traffic and inasmuch as replacement will be expensive, the court is of opinion that all details of this important matter should be freely discussed by all concerned.

1948 — 70 years ago

A new angle in mechanized farming for the orchard is now in the stage of being perfected by Ormand Hukari, Hood River inventor and orchard equipment manufacturer. Hukari, inventor of lightweight spray guns and auto wash guns, has assembled a compact, hydraulic portable boom for use in orchards during harvest season and also at thinning and pruning times. The boom consists of two jointed hydraulically operated arms, the upper one supporting a platform for the orchard worker and the lower one resting on a base of a small trailer.

1958 — 60 years ago

Hood River County took a minute off to catch the election returns, then went on picking up the pieces this week in the wake of the worst windstorm in recent memory. Monday night’s hurricane-force wind slammed into the valley, toppled trees, ripped off roofs, snapped power poles and mangled one major power transmission tower. As a result, a majority of the valley was without power from 8:15 Monday night until 8 a.m. the following morning. Of the two utility systems furnishing power to the valley, Pacific Power & Light Company was hardest hit.

1968 — 50 years ago

A new mayor and two new members of the city council will put a different face on city government for the next term. Mrs. Gen Jernstedt and Dr. William Crompton succeeded in their efforts to win seats on the council for the first time. When Mrs. Jernstedt takes her place on the council, it’s possible she will be the first woman to serve as a Hood River council member. City Administrator Bruce Erickson could recall no case in recent history where a woman has served.

1978 — 40 years ago

Plans were unveiled here Monday for a major new county fair building and civic center at the fairgrounds. Fair Manager Percy Jensen made the presentation on the building proposal, which he said had been years in the embryo stage. Drawings showed a civic center that would be located on the present fairground south of the existing flower building. The plan also includes paving and landscaping for a parking lot east of the proposed main fair building, and other refinements at the fairgrounds.

1988 — 30 years ago

Staff reviews are ready and Hood River County didn’t fare well in recommendations for siting of a future regional Columbia River Gorge interpretive center. Those recommendations were released by Columbia River Gorge Commission staff Monday and the five nominees submitted by the Columbia Gorge Showcase and Cascade Locks were either well down the list or failed to make the final list. Government Island, submitted by Cascade Locks, was 11th on the list. Two Wasco County sites received the highest rankings — Mayer State Park coming in first, followed closely by Crates Point near The Dalles.

1998 — 20 years ago

Time’s up. The six-year grace period accorded local businesses in the city of Hood River’s sign ordnance expires Nov. 1. That means those signs too big, too tall or too numerous that allowed for in the ordinance are now out of compliance. There are 48 signs within the city that remain out of compliance, said consultant Bruce Howard.

2008 — 10 years ago

Hood River voters contributed to Sen. Barack Obama’s historic presidential win Tuesday, backing the Democrat 6,229 to 3,240 over Republican Sen. John McCain, a 64 to 33 percent margin. District 2 Congressman Greg Walden won his bid for re-election, defeating Democratic challenger Noah Lemas 5,734 to 3,172 (Hood River County results). Walden, of Hood River, was the lone Republican to win the majority of county votes in a partisan race. Walden earned 70 percent of the votes statewide.

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer